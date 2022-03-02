Gov. Wolf Highlights Out of this World Investments in Good Paying Jobs, Opportunity for Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf today toured Astrobotic Technology, which received some of this support to set roots for their headquarters in Pittsburgh and create 150 jobs that pay more than $100,000 annually.

“I’m thrilled to support Astrobotic as they simultaneously lead our nation back to the moon, make a name for Pittsburgh in the innovation space, and support economic growth for the region,” said Gov. Wolf. “I want every Pennsylvanian to have the opportunity to shoot for the moon with their dreams, to not be limited by the place they live.

“That’s why I’ve worked hard to attract new businesses here, to invest in growth for Pennsylvania’s small businesses, and support the creation of new, good paying jobs in leading industries,” added Gov. Wolf. “I won’t stop or slow these investments in my final year, because Pennsylvania families, businesses, and communities deserve to land their dreams.”

Astrobotic received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development to settle their headquarters in Pittsburgh. The proposal included $285,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits for the creation of 95 jobs with salaries that average more than $101,000. They also received a $500,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant in 2018 to support capital equipment purchases necessary to craft cost-effective spacecraft hardware for accessible space missions.

“State investments like these are critical for Pennsylvania to prosper in our nation’s highly competitive space market. Other states aggressively campaign to attract and retain space companies and jobs, and we are proud that PA is stepping up and helping the region get a slice of the more than $450 billion space industry,” said John Thornton, Astrobotic CEO.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

The Astrobotic RACP award is one of more than 200 projects funded for nearly $266 million in Allegheny County during the Wolf Administration.

“I am proud of our strong technology-based economy. Strategic investment of state resources into tech innovators, like Astrobotic Technology, is why Pittsburgh retains so many start-ups developed at our world-class universities and why companies continue to relocate here,” said Senator Wayne Fontana. “The Wolf Administration’s commitment to tech innovation includes not only direct support, but also investment in education, workforce training, and economic development.”

“Pittsburgh has a rich industrial history, and it’s companies like Astrobotic, other innovators, and institutions of higher education that are ensuring that we have a bright future,” said Senator Jay Costa. “This region is thriving in 21st century industries and after our tour today, I have no doubt that Astrobotic will continue to succeed in the years to come. It is rewarding for all of us when we are able to invest in projects like this at the state level.”

Gov. Wolf has prioritized investments made through the good paying jobs and create new economic impact, opportunities for exploration and tourism, and security for Pennsylvania communities.