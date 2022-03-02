Artist Predicts Russian Incursion in 2021 Painting
Truth is Stranger Than Fiction. Artists Strive to Complicate the Things we Take for Granted & Engage Our Perceptions. Can Art Give us Shelter?NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICAN MULTIDISCIPLINARY ARTIST ADDS THREE NEW ARTWORKS TO HIS "VOICEOVERS" COLLECTION.
Peter Buchman, a well-respected East Hampton, N.Y. artist, has completed three mixed media "word paintings," influenced by his constant wrestling with current events, history, politics and cross-cultural issues.
Inspired by Maya Lin's Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., Buchman's large scale works of art -- using plexiglass, modeling paste, fibre paste, primer, gel medium and acrylics on wood -- represent a pictorial language-scape. They are part of his ongoing series called, "Voiceovers," in which he borrows words from familiar phrases, linguistic expressions, racial epithets, local vernacular that allow him to vent ironically. The result is a series of paintings that are deeply symbolic and intentionally provocative.
"Constitution in Kremlin," (2021), which was commissioned for a Massachusetts collector, is a monolithic slab in AF-290 Caliente: Red, that begs the question: What if our history was taken over, or influenced, by communism, the Russians, — or worse? "Pardon My French" is part of an ongoing series from 2018, using words and phrases that celebrate the immigrant effect on our culture and conversation. "Viewer Discretion is Advised" (2021), is a dark and pointed look at the depths of human hatred, depicted through an alphabetical listing of racial slurs.
"These paintings are about authenticity, identity and truth," Buchman said. "They are born from my stream of consciousness, note taking and scribbling on what I hear around me, but also how I feel about life and current events. They're all part of a body of work that pushes the envelope on who we are, our culture, our art."
Buchman, whose collectors include Howard Schultz, Nicole Miller, Beth Rudin Dewoody, Ciara Denver Boyle and Peter Boyle, Bill Maris, David Yurman and Kelly Wearstler, is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and attended a sculpture residency at The School of Visual Arts. His work has been exhibited extensively throughout the U.S. and reviewed in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, and the Southampton Press. Buchman’s "Voice Over" paintings can now be seen at DTR Modern in New York City & Palm Beach, Fla., and the Sara Nightingale Gallery in Sag Harbor, N.Y. and soon at the Jennifer Balcos Gallery in Atlanta, Georgia.
