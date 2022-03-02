CASL Compliant D2C Canada Consumer Email/Postal List File (650,000+) - Rent for Deployment
Establish a direct line to an audience with branded content during the COVID crisis with targeted email.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cody Montana Media offers a 675,000+ responsive Canadian Direct to Consumer (D2C) email prospect list that is CASL compliant meeting all procedures for aggregation and a 225,000+ responsive Canadian Consumer Financing email file available for email deployment rental on a per email basis.
At the core of what we do, we offer marketing campaigns to drive customer loyalty and maximize customer lifetime revenue to a marketing stack.
To the point – clients are looking for a channel solution that will expedite their company’s brand and messaging as we face unprecedented times. With the changing business ecosystem facing us today, our email file offers an accelerated response to clients content in a meaningful way.
Our agency provides our partners with a multitude of industry leading marketing, advertising and lead generation solutions. Designed exclusively for businesses that have initiatives tied to critical business objectives and measurement frameworks, we effectively acquire new customers, expedite communication, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption.
People have never been more focused and engaged with email than they are now.
• Audiences are in their home and their primary means of interacting is via their computer or smartphone
• Canadian consumers shop, they play, they interact, they donate and they do it all online
This list is great for multiple verticals, providing traffic, digital marketing and branding solutions for initiatives tied to -- sweepstakes, shopping, fundraising and charitable contributions, home improvement, promotional savings, travel, lifestyle purchases, deals/discounts, financial offers and many more.
To learn more about advertising units and rates via a sweepstakes to drive customer acquisition and engagement visit -- https://www.sweepstakes.ca/advertise.shtml
Additionally, our company offer's lead generation solutions -- Lead Generation Solutions
Operating multiple business-to-consumer properties, Cody Montana Media produces lead generation solutions while being attentive to the needs of its members and audience. Client satisfaction and loyalty is a core value in every one of our engagements.
• Create and execute a strategy for lead generation while simultaneously scaling sales targets
• Growing our partner footprint and increasing company revenues
• Our impact translates key performance indicator insights into actionable results that align with business objectives and produce A/B testing to achieve expected outcomes or correct unsatisfactory results
• Authentic grassroots thinking in collaboration to focus on the best solutions to bring value to a project
• Plan, execute and review tactics to improve the lead to sale conversion funnel
• Brainstorm to come up with original, inspiring ideas that meet company objectives and leverage our best assets
Marketing That Drives Revenue
The vision behind our work is distinct and clear. The formula is simple at its core. At Cody Montana Media, we do not underestimate the power of the smallest actions, and we do things the right way the first time. Pinpoint and engage the right audience; generate fantastic results; be 100% accountable with trust, etiquette, protocol and transparency.
Let us know if we can help in achieving goals.
To learn more about our total service offerings please visit --
https://www.codymontana.com
Jeff Goodfield
CMI Media Inc.
+1 905-763-8051
jeff@codymontana.com