TDHCA launches Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced the Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund (TXHAF) is now available for qualified homeowners who need help with past due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households could receive up to $40,000 for past due mortgage payment assistance, and up to $25,000 to pay past due property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner association (HOA) and/or condo association fees.

TXHAF assistance is designed to help homeowners avoid mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and help prevent the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020. Homeowners in need of assistance should visit www.texashomeownerassistance.com for information on eligibility and to submit their application, or for additional assistance homeowners can call 1-833-651-3874. In addition, TXHAF is in the process of partnering with organizations across the state to assist households with completing applications. Payments will be sent directly to mortgage servicers and/or appropriate property payees (tax authorities, insurance companies, or HOAs) once a homeowner’s application has been approved.

To qualify for TXHAF, Texas homeowners must meet the following criteria:

Have fallen behind on one or more of mortgage loan, property tax, property insurance, and/or HOA association fee payments

Have a household income at or below 100% Area Median Income

Own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence

Experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

TDHCA is administering approximately $840 million for TXHAF under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. To date, TDHCA has provided approximately $5 million in mortgage payment relief through two limited pilot programs.

In preparation for applying for TXHAF funds, homeowners should have the following documentation on-hand: