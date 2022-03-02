JOB OPENING: CHILDREN’S ADVOCATE

Disability Rights Mississippi has an immediate opening for a full-time (37.5 hours a week) Children’s Advocate located in our Jackson OR Gulfport office.

Reports to: Children’s Team Attorney

FLSA Status: Exempt

FOR IMMEDIATE HIRE

AGENCY DESCRIPTION

Disability Rights Mississippi (DRMS) is a statewide nonprofit organization, authorized by federal law, and dedicated to advancing the civil and human rights of persons with disabilities in Mississippi. DRMS’ mission is to promote, protect, and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education, and employment.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Children’s Team is charged with handling issues related to people with disabilities under the age of 21. Issues may include education or healthcare problems.

The person in this position will work with clients in the public school setting to advocate for appropriate services and supports and will monitor psychiatric residential settings serving youth and adolescents. This position may involve in-state travel. All candidates may be subjected to a background check prior to or after hiring. Experience with Individualized Education Programs (IEP’s) is preferred, but not required.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Advocate for children under the age of 21.

Monitor psychiatric residential treatment facilities (PRTF’s). Represent clients according to DRMS goals and priorities Do research on topics as assigned by supervisor. Perform other related duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree. Experience in special education or human services field highly preferred. Previous experience working with people with disabilities in the special education area. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Complete background check. Ability to work cooperatively with all staff.

DISCLAIMER

This position description serves as a general summary and overview of the major duties and responsibilities of the job. It is not intended to represent the entirety of the job nor is it intended to be all-inclusive. Security background investigation and approval is required for this position.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications must include:

Cover letter indicating your professional and personal motivation for the job, how you meet the minimum qualifications and why you would be a good candidate. Current resume including salary requirements. Names and contact information of three references.

Materials should be submitted to Disability Rights Mississippi by emailing the Children’s Team attorney at vanderson@drms.ms or faxing to 601-968-0665. Applications received that do not follow the requirements will not be considered. Position will be opened until filled.

Salary: $38,000-40,000 with excellent benefits.

DRMS is a fair employment practices/equal opportunity/disability accessible employer committed to maintaining a diverse workplace. We value diversity of culture, disability and other life experiences and are an equal opportunity employer by choice. Qualified candidates from diverse personal, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. DRMS complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities.