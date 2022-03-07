Freskos Greek Restaurant raises money for Ukraine

Restaurant raises money for a good cause

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FRESKOS Greek Restaurant in Hamden is holding a fundraiser to benefit those affected by the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Freskos will be offering free gyros, all day, 11am-8pm (one per customer).

Freskos will donate the cost of each gyro to Nova Ukraine, a charitable organization that meets essential needs of mothers and children.

FRESKOS is grateful to be able to demonstrate the Greek ideal of "filotimo" which, translated, means "love of honor" or more simply put, "paying it forward."

There is a large Greek community living in Ukraine (mostly in the southern and eastern regions of the nation). Ukraine was first settled by the Greeks as early as 500 B.C. The Ukrainian city of Odessa (among others) was founded by ancient Greek colonists. It is also the birthplace of Filiki Eteria, a secret organization founded in 1814 whose purpose was to overthrow the Ottoman rule of Greece and establish an independent Greek state.

For more information, press only:

Peter Vouras

203-906-5708

peter@freskosgreek.com

For more information on Freskos

www.freskosgreek.com