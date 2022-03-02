Expert Institute Adds New Solutions to Cloud-Based Expert iQ Platform
We’re excited to share these incredible new features with the legal community as we continue to build the future of legal technology and enhance our software offerings.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Institute, a leading legal technology company providing expert legal services and software, is pleased to announce the latest additions to their cloud-based expert consulting and insights platform, Expert iQ.
— Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director of Expert Institute
First launched in 2020 as an expert consulting platform, Expert iQ has expanded significantly. The latest addition to the SaaS platform is Expert Radar, an AI-powered expert vetting solution that allows attorneys to access comprehensive profiles on experts and receive real-time updates on any changes.
With Expert Radar, attorneys can review any expert’s professional standing and litigation history along with their media presence, previous publications, and risk factors that might impact their credibility. Expert Radar also provides 24/7 expert due diligence with ongoing monitoring, allowing attorneys to find compromising data on opposing experts that could discredit them during cross-examination.
The newest addition to the Expert Radar suite is an exciting feature called Litigation Analytics. Offering a visual snapshot of an expert’s case history, Litigation Analytics brings litigation activity to life with new graphs and tables. Using these tools, attorneys can quickly explore critical data and easily pinpoint vulnerabilities in their adversary’s credibility, qualifications, or methodology.
“We’re excited to share these incredible new features with the legal community as we continue to build the future of legal technology and enhance our software offerings,” said Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director of Expert Institute. “Expert Radar and Litigation Analytics make it easier for attorneys to realize the full scope of an expert’s litigation history and make informed decisions for their cases. We’re proud to provide attorneys with tech solutions that give them a winning edge in the courtroom.”
“Expert Radar is a phenomenal product for those of us who are short-handed and need help digging deep on expert witnesses,” said Rich Newsome, Senior Partner at Newsome Melton Law Firm and Founding Faculty Member of the Trial School. “Now that my team has access to these tools, I’m confident that when we put an expert on the stand, they won’t be destroyed in a way that’s going to impact my case.”
To learn more about Expert iQ, Expert Radar, and Litigation Analytics, please visit expertinstitute.com
About Expert Institute
Founded in 2011, Expert Institute is a legal technology company that empowers attorneys with the expertise they need to win. Through their cloud-based legal services platform, Expert iQ, Expert Institute provides expert consulting, case management, strategic research, and more. Partnering with more than 4,000 firms nationwide, Expert Institute’s team of researchers, medical doctors, client advocates, business development leaders, and technologists is changing the future of legal technology.
