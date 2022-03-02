Reflection Window & Wall's New UWALL® Surpasses All Previous Fire Safety Standards
UWALL®U-8000 Saves Installation Time With Advanced Anchor Technology
RWW products continue to overdeliver on price, aesthetics and system performance.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflection Window and Wall (RWW) is honored to announce it has earned a prestigious public Listing# STI/BPF 180-02 for its notched Curtain Wall (CW) system, the UWALL® U8000. The patent pending U8000 eclipses safety capabilities of all similar products and is the only product in its category to earn a public listing. This designation marks a major achievement in fire-safe glass assemblies.
— Rodrigo d’Escoto, President and Founder of RWW
The U8000 assembly underwent an exhaustive and unprecedented fire-testing process without glass or other infills conducted by Intertek Laboratories and was overseen by Specified Technologies Inc. (STI), the most respected safety expert in the industry. This peer reviewed public listing proves RWW’s cladding system can be used on stone, metal, glass, porcelain facades and rain screen applications.
According to Eric Lacroix, the Firestop Industry’s Curtain Wall Specialist and Director of Strategic Accounts at STI, “An installation for a fire-resistant joint system (required by code for all notched, and un-notched Curtain Walls) is not code compliant unless it is installed per the listing criteria using Listed products in a Listed system by an approved third-party agency”
Additionally, as more and more urban dense jurisdictions around the country are requiring visual inspections of the fire safing installation before it is hidden; blind safing practices are not only ill advised and unsafe, but now illegal in many urban centers.
UWALL® is the first and only system to combine verifiable field installed speed and unprecedented safety of a notched CW system. The U8000 saves critical time and labor costs as the assembly can be installed in a shorter time frame with greater precision and reliability.
On February 11, 2022, RWW completed the installation of the U8000 on the attractive Outpatient Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility for UI Health at University of Illinois Chicago. Upcoming projects include 1400 S. Wabash in Chicago, Il. While RWWs peer reviewed public Listing not only gives developers peace of mind, the U8000 also gives architects and designers more creative freedom and choices.
Rodrigo d’Escoto, President and Founder of RWW notes, “RWW has always been on the forefront of design innovation. Beginning with our multi-patent and award-winning flushwall windowall designs, and now our best-in-class UWall® U-8000 curtainwall; RWW products continue to overdeliver on price, aesthetics and system performance.”
Based in Chicago, Illinois for more than 20 years, Reflection Window and Wall LLC, is among the state’s largest and most successful minority-owned businesses. RWW has a global manufacturing and engineering presence with offices across the United States and around the world. In addition to its global capabilities, RWW has domestic production capability to deliver on its mission to provide quality products on time with innovation, design flexibility and value for its clients. https://reflectionwindow.com/
Joel K Epstein
Snap Dragon Productions
+1 248-884-4743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn