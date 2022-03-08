Daruma Tech to Develop Mobile App for 241 Drinks and Eats, Expanding Reach in the Economic Development and Tourism Space

Daruma Tech's Custom 241 Drink and Eats App

The 241 Drink and Eats app features a brand new feature from Daruma Tech, the Coupon Module, to allow app users additional discounts while promoting business.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software developer Daruma Tech is further expanding its reach in the hospitality and tourism space through its partnership with Ohio-based startup 241 Drink and Eats, which will offer exclusive two-for-one and half-off coupons for appetizers, drinks, and other treats from participating restaurants to subscribers of its mobile app. 241 Drink and Eats tapped Daruma Tech to handle the design, build, and maintenance of the app and its back-end database.

Boca Raton-based Daruma Tech was chosen for the project because of its familiarity with the Ohio hospitality scene and its successful track record of building and maintaining apps for the tourism and hospitality sector, said 241 Drink and Eats founder Jamie Slaven. Among these is the Ohio on Tap app, a mobile guide and digital passport program for the state’s craft breweries, built for the Ohio Craft Beer Association. The app earned the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY award for best travel app in 2017.

“I chose Daruma Tech because they did [apps for] Ohio and they did other markets such as l Connecticut, Washington, and Texas, to name a few,” Slaven said. “So, I figured that they would already have the backbone to do something like this. And I figured it would be just as good.”

While the 241 Drink and Eats app is still in its planning stages, Slaven says he’s been pleased with his working relationship with Daruma Tech. “It’s great to work with them as far as communication goes,” he said.

Like Daruma Tech’s passport apps, the 241 Drink and Eats app is intended to support local economies and communities by incentivizing app users to patronize participating establishments. Slaven’s inspiration for 241 Drink and Eats was a book of coupons to local eating establishments he purchased during a vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands. “It had like 10 or 15 restaurants where you could get an appetizer or whatever was on offer was at the time,” he said. “We used it quite a bit when we were on vacation. And I thought it would be great to have something like that here.”

The 241 Drink and Eats app will be free to download, but only paying subscribers—who pay a one-time membership fee and a $5/month subscription fee—will be able to take advantage of its offers. “On the home screen, you’ll see nearby participating locations and you'll be able to see different deals, vouchers, offers, and events, like places where there’s live music,” Slaven said. He added that the app also makes it easy for users to support participating businesses by leaving reviews and connecting with their social media accounts.

241 Drinks and Eats will initially launch in Ohio, but Slaven envisions it eventually going nationwide. The Daruma Tech team shares Slaven’s excitement about the app’s potential. “Our other apps for hospitality and tourism groups across North America have made a significant economic impact,” said Susan Erickson of Daruma Tech. “They’ve not only helped businesses raise their visibility and foot traffic, they’ve given both tourists and local residents an easier way to discover new favorite places and what they have to offer. So, we know that 241 Drinks and Eats has huge potential for both businesses and consumers in Ohio and beyond.”

For more information, contact Rick Griswold at 561-990-1625