- Statewide Virtual Job Fair March 3

SALT LAKE CITY (Mar. 2, 2022) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Mar. 3. Nearly 100 Utah employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide and will participate in the free online event.

“With Utah’s low unemployment rate, it’s currently a job seeker’s market,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “The virtual job fair is a great place to meet with multiple employers in a variety of industries all in one place.”

Full-time and part-time job openings are available in many industries including health care, construction, retail, hospitality, transportation, government and many more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Mar. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' On the day of the event, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

