The global medical billing outsourcing market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2022-27
TEXAS, US, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-User (Hospitals, Physician Office, and Others) Forecast, 2020-2027
The global medical billing outsourcing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.0% during the forecast period. The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the global medical billing outsourcing market has risen rapidly in recent years due to the rising use of IT resources in the healthcare sector and the government support in this sector. Increasing healthcare expenditure in developed regions has driven to consistent progress of the sector, enabling widespread adoption of advanced technological resources such as medical billing outsourcing. With the increasing availability of IT resources such as medical billing outsourcing, many medical institutions have opted to focus on healthcare dispensation, while third-party service providers have become important in several aspects of data storage and administration of healthcare entities.
The global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented based on end-user into hospitals, physician offices, and others. The hospital segment is estimated to hold a prominent share in the market as the hospitals are major users of these services due to high claim volume. The hospital segment is followed by the physician’s office in terms of revenue generation.
Geographically, the study of the global medical billing outsourcing market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). North America holds the largest share in the medical billing outsourcing market during the forecast period. The presence of several healthcare providers in the US has turned their focus on end-to-end outsourcing firms for managing their billing processes. Due to increased awareness about the benefits offered by the outsourcing firms, many -providers are relying on the companies to maximize operating margins and manage high-volume transactions.
Further, R1 RCM, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corp., and Kareo Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global medical billing outsourcing market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market. For instance, in In February 2019, Veritas Capital acquired Athenahealth, Inc. in collaboration with Evergreen Coast Capital, as a minority investor. Virence Health, a subsidiary of Veritas Capital, combined with Athenahealth to gain access to its network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory customers.
Research Methodology
The market study of the global medical billing outsourcing market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market into various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.
Secondary Sources Include
Financial reports of companies involved in the market
Whitepapers, research papers, and news blogs
Company websites and their product catalog
The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.
Market Segmentation
Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Research and Analysis by End-User
The Report Covers
Comprehensive research methodology of the global medical billing outsourcing market.
This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical billing outsourcing market.
Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global medical billing outsourcing market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.
Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.
