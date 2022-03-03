Imrankhans Launches Digital Marketing & SEO Training Courses Online

imrankhans

ALLAHABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian-based Imrankhans has just released a range of remarkable digital marketing and SEO courses that are perfect for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs. The courses have been designed to help people learn the essential skills required to succeed in today's digital economy.

The courses offered by Imrankhans include SEO training, social media marketing, Google AdWords certification, and more. They are all designed to help students and professionals gain a competitive edge in the job market.

According to Imrankhans, the courses are perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to market their business online. They are also ideal for entrepreneurs who want to start their own digital marketing agency.

Who is Imran Khan?

What Courses ImranKhans Provide?

ImranKhans provides the following courses:

Digital Marketing: Learn how to increase your business’s online visibility, attract more customers, and boost your sales using digital marketing techniques.

SEO Training Course: Learn how to improve your website’s ranking on search engines, drive more traffic to your site, and increase your sales with SEO.

Social Media Marketing: Learn how to use social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to promote your business and increase your sales.

PPC Training Course: Learn how to create successful PPC campaigns that will help you to generate more leads and sales from potential customers.

Web Analytics Training Course: Learn how to use web analytics tools to track the performance of your website and improve your online marketing results.

Email Marketing Training Course: Learn how to create successful email marketing campaigns that will help you to increase sales and loyalty from your customers.

Imrankhans also offer consulting services for businesses that want to improve their online presence.

Imran Khan is a professional digital marketer, business coach, and consultant who has been working in the field for more than a decade. He is based in India and provides his services to businesses all over the world.

About Imrankhans:

Since 2015, Imrankhans is a top-rated digital marketing and SEO training platform that offers remarkable online courses for everyone. The courses offered by Imrankhans are very affordable, and they include lifetime access to the materials. Students can also get expert support from the Imrankhans team.