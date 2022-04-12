Safe Guarding Children - how to prevent neglect, abuse and exploitation
The importance of understanding safeguarding practices and procedures when working with children.
The Safe Guarding Children training course will give you an excellent grounding in the principles, legislation, and procedures required to do so.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone whose job role entails working with children, it’s essential that one has a good understanding of safeguarding practices and procedures. Everyone, regardless of their age, gender, religion, ethnicity, or background has the right to a healthy, happy life. Safeguarding is about minimising and managing the risks to vulnerable individuals.
— Rose Watkins
The Centaur Training ‘Safeguarding Children’ training course is predominately aimed at anyone who has a duty of care for, or comes into contact with children in their chosen profession, although some attendees just want a better understanding of how to protect their own children.
Thankfully, most children are brought up in loving, nurturing environments and grow up to lead happy lives, though sadly this is not always the case, and the subject has to be discussed so problems are identified and addressed in order to better protect those children that need it most.
During this course, students will be given many facts, figures, and details surrounding the risk to children, the types of abuse suffered, how to recognise the signs of abuse, and key safeguarding legislations and statutory frameworks put in place to minimise the abuse of and promote the welfare of children.
Once one is able to recognise the signs of possible abuse and know the steps one should take if one suspects it, one will be better able to protect the children in their care.
The course gives attendees safeguarding structure on what the law says and what happens when a referral is made. This helps students to appreciate different roles professionals have in the safeguarding process
By the end of the course, attendees will have gained a much greater understanding of their role in the prevention of neglect, abuse, and exploitation of children and have a better understanding of the safeguarding principles. The course outcomes include:
• Understanding of the role of safeguarding children and young people in various situations to keep them as safe as possible.
• Understanding and identification of different types of abuse.
• Understanding of the processes and procedures for reporting someone for suspected child abuse.
• Understanding of the legislations and frameworks that protect children and young people in the UK.
If you want to gain a better understanding of child protection and safeguarding in order to help protect children from abuse, and identify and stop abuse that might already be happening then Centaur Trainings Level 2 Safe Guarding Children training course will give an excellent grounding in the principles, legislation, and procedures required to do so.
Centaur Training Services (North West) Ltd is a recognised training company based in Leyland, Lancashire which offers a vast range of professional training courses to suit both businesses and individuals across the North West. Our courses include First Aid, Food Safety, Manual Handling, Fire Safety, Health and Social Care, and Health and Safety training courses, as well as many more.
All courses are regulated by either the Ofqual, HABC, FAIB or TQUK to ensure that we meet the standard required. All delegates who attend a Centaur training course will receive relevant paperwork and certification on successful completion of the course.
