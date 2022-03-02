Dehydrated Food Market is Going to Boom | Nestle, Unilever, Mercer Foods, Kerry, Novartis, DSM

Dehydrated Food Market

Dehydrated Food Market Type, Type by Technology, Distribution Channel, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dehydrated food is the dried form of food by the process of dehydration. Dehydration enables the product to be preserved for a longer duration and this is the major factor that drives the global market for dehydrated food products. Advancement in technology has allowed the season fruits and vegetables to be consumed at any point in a year by dehydration and preserving for long time.

Companies covered

Nestle, Unilever, Mercer Foods, Kerry, Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz, Chaucer Freeze Dried, Inc., Novartis, DSM

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Production shut down scenario

The production, which include the drying processes of dehydrating the food products have been ceased due to the implication of COVID-19. The industrial operations could not be executed and this led to a reduction in the amount of stock produced.

Supply chain disruptions

The disruption in supply chain for raw materials hindered the processing of dehydration of food products and the lack of transportation across borders ceased the export of dehydrated food products. This led to insufficient supply in comparison to demand and adversely impacted the revenue for the firm.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Globalization has led to transfer of most of the things across borders at the global level and this transportation certainly takes some time. Meanwhile, the leading manufacturers are looking for ways how can the same be modified and stored for a longer duration. This gave rise to the idea of drying the products, dehydrating, and saving them for use at a later time without any spoilage. The growing consumer demands for seasonal products during the off-seasons and the requirement of longer shelf life of food products strengthened the base for dehydrated food market. Moreover, dehydrated food does not require any refrigeration and this minimizes its maintenance cost and risk of spoilage in the hands of consumers.

The global dehydrated food market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Dehydrated food products is one such major advancement in the food & beverage industry that attained global recognition and customer approval throughout.

The process of drying the food products, be it dairy products, fruits, vegetables or meat products, has enabled the preservation of these products for a longer time. This is aiding the demand for such products throughout the year. The dehydrated food products are rich in nutrition, available at low prices and are easy to store. The consistency of nutrients in the dehydrated food products make them reliable for consumption and thus the market flourishes with global demand deriving for dehydrated food products.

Surge in consumption of canned products

Surge in demand for food products, especially seasonal products across the year with longer shelf life is fueling the growth of dehydrated food market. The consumer preferences propel the industry to persevere certain food products for a longer duration and present them in a more convenient way.

The demand for on-the-go and canned food products is rising across many regions and this is driving demand for dehydration of food products so that its storage is avoided from spoilage and the consumers are able to enjoy the richness of nutrients and freshness of taste. For this the manufacturers apply various technologies of drying food by means of sun drying, hot air drying, vacuum dehydration, freeze during, spray drying etc. These dehydrated food products are not just directly supplied to the consumers but have also been found useful to the manufacturers as ingredient to be added to the final products.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global dehydrated food industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global dehydrated food market share

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global dehydrated food market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global dehydrated food market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

