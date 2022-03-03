Super-Niche site, OnlyDataJobs.com, launches as the UK’s biggest and most comprehensive job board for Data & Analytics
With over 14,000 live vacancies, OnlyDataJobs will be the UK's largest single source of direct data & analytics jobs.
What makes OnlyDataJobs.com unique is the level of detail we offer job seekers and recruiters.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 14,000 live UK data and analytics vacancies from only direct employers, OnlyDataJobs provides a unique offering to both Data Professionals and the Talent Acquisition teams hiring this valuable talent to their own data driven organisations.
— John Salt, CEO - OnlyDataJobs.com
OnlyDataJobs are aiming to be the UK’s most comprehensive jobs marketplace for Data Roles, providing job seekers with a set of simple and informative tools, that accommodate all levels of experience and skill, to match them to the right role at the right company. These are Data jobs you won’t find together anywhere else, from companies that are impossible to find in one place. This means people looking for a new role, or looking to hire for their company, will be a single click away from finding and sourcing their ideal Data Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, Head of Data, Chief Data Officer amongst many more data roles.
Launched by a team that has over 60+ years of experience in the job board and data recruitment markets, OnlyDataJobs CEO & Co-Founder John Salt, who has over 20 years of Online Recruitment, Job Board and HR Tech experience, previously working at GuardianJobs, Totaljobs Group and CV Library, says “Detail is really important to job seekers, they want to search for and find jobs that match their skill sets and experience. What makes OnlyDataJobs.com unique is the level of detail we offer job seekers and recruiters. When it comes to searching for a job by job title and software skills, as well as salary, geography and remote/hybrid options, no other platform offers this important categorisation and targeting.”
Co-Founders Jonathan Hedger and Ryan Jones also bring a unique set of sales, marketing, product, content and data recruiting skills to the launch, having worked on TotalJobs, Caterer.com, JobToday, Reed and Jacob Ross Talent Solutions, a specialist data recruitment company in the UK. Shobhan Gajjar, Non-Executive Director, brings over 25 years experience in the job board and publishing industry including 10 years as COO of Totaljobs Group. He is also a founding partner of The Network, a global alliance of leading job boards which today has 55 members covering 132 countries with a combined monthly audience of 203,000,000.
OnlyDataJobs attracts and sources candidates using a unique audience partnership model that targets data and analytics professionals by job title, salary, location, remote/hybrid preference and tech skills/experience. With the most comprehensive social media engagement and networking channels including a unique, weekly Top 10 Best Data Jobs sent to subscribing data professionals.
By procuring an authoritative content strategy that delivers more, unique job vacancies from the widest number of direct UK employers (there are no recruitment agencies advertising or searching the site), coupled with the deepest and most regular blog content that supports and engages with data and analytics professionals, as well as the recruiters who are looking to hire them alongside a full PPC SEM campaign for UK data roles.
To find out more about this launch or to promote and advertise a data role go to https://onlydatajobs.com/about_us or email hello@onlydatajobs.com
-Ends-
For further information contact:
Jonathan Hedger, OnlyDataJobs.com
86-90 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NE
Telephone: +44 (0)7956259559
www: https://onlydatajobs.com/
e-mail: jonathan.hedger@onlydatajobs.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Only_Data_Jobs
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/only-data-jobs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onlydatajobs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onlydatajobs/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2cPNFC1eZg
Check out our advert on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2cPNFC1eZg&t=1s
Media Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16w87f7jaUGPjqeOFsmLjVU6ae_d-nUAV?usp=sharing
Jonathan Hedger
OnlyDataJobs.com
+44 7956 259559
jon@onlydatajobs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
OnlyDataJobs Youtube Advert