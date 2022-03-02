Applications For Entrepreneur Card's VIP Membership Now Open In India
EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Card is a community of successful and influential entrepreneurs, business executives, and innovators in India. Major of the community includes Founders and CEOs. Members enjoy access to community events as well as exclusive privileges on travel, lifestyle, food, and top eCommerce sites.
Entrepreneur Card membership provides benefits and access to exclusive privileges from a variety of brands over the globe. Entrepreneur Card has partnered with thousands of brands to provide the benefits with a purpose to serve the entrepreneur community. They provide offers directly from top brands in India and around the globe. They claim to provide benefits worth more than 2 Lakhs with a membership that costs 299 INR(Introductory pricing). Yearly membership of Entrepreneur Card costs 4799 INR per year and if you register before 31st March 2022, you can avail the membership at an Introductory cost of 299 INR per year is valid for members who register before 31st March 2022.
More details about the benefits of VIP Membership:
- Travel Privileges
Entrepreneur Card has partnered with leading airlines, loyalty programs, to provide our member's facilities such as discounts, priority check-ins, and many more to enhance the travel experience.
- Business Solutions
Entrepreneur Card help businesses of all sizes succeed with huge benefits and savings on business needs from top e-commerce sites.
- E-Commerce Privileges
Entrepreneur Card offer discounted pricing and promotions with a wide network of the leading e-commerce platforms in India and around the globe.
- Influencer Magazine UK - VIP Contributor Account
Entrepreneur Card has partnered with Influencer Magazine UK to provide VIP Contributor account costing USD 1999.
- Feature Article on International News Network
Entrepreneur Card has partnered with India’s top marketing firm to provide with one-time (Featured) article or PR Distribution worth INR 34,999 for free with the membership.
- VIP Events
Entrepreneur Card hosts Members-only networking events in major cities in India (Currently virtual due to Covid-19), offering opportunities to connect with entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and like-minded people.
- Entrepreneur Forums
Entrepreneur Card permits members to curate a tailor-made experience around their interests by joining and creating Groups and Forum so they may get the exact experience they value.
For more details: https://entrepreneurcard.in
For registration: https://entrepreneurcard.in/application-form/
Aman Agarwal
