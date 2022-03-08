New Database Platform Set to Transform Every Marketing Team's Storytelling Journey
A tech startup that's focused on documenting SDG impact stories while also bringing access to decent work and economic opportunities for youths in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
A tech startup that’s focused on documenting SDG impact stories while also bringing access to decent work and economic opportunities for youths in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
Here's why Papricut.com dedicated the platform to documenting your SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) related milestones.
Many organizations working towards the Sustainable Development Goals, face challenges in showcasing their impact stories.
This is because:
- They lack access to affordable photography and videography services.
- Their projects are located in remote locations that are difficult and expensive to reach.
- Access to remote projects has been interrupted by the pandemic
- They are too busy working towards vision 2030 and lack the time/resources to dedicate to showcasing impact.
- They simply don't know that sharing milestones of their impact-footprint inspires more people to take action.
It is for this reason that Papricut.com was launched.
To provide social businesses and sustainable projects with access to affordable photographers and videographers, who are located within the communities where the social projects are being implemented. This way, we establish a win-win.
-Your impact footprint gets shared with the world
- While at the same time you bring access to decent work and economic opportunities to young photographers and videographers in the community where your projects are based.
What's even better is that you don't even need to take time away from your project to make this happen because, Papricut’s team of logistical experts and creative directors manage the briefing, communication, shoot-logistics and quality control, so that you can focus on your project and the photographers and videographers can focus on filming/documenting it.
This way, the impact you're making get's publicized easily, quickly and professionally; and you can inspire businesses, organizations and NGOs to collaborate with you.
Is your organization working on SDG-related projects in Africa, Asia or the Middle East? Head over to www.papricut.com today and start your storytelling journey.
Together we can do accelerate progress towards vision 2030.
