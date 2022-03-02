LA DERMA SKIN CLINIC KOLKATA LAUNCH OXYGENEO FACIAL
Located in Kolkata, La Derma is one of the premium beauty clinics that offer wonderful beauty and wellness treatment facilities under the same shade. From ordinary skin and hair treatment to the latest treatments are available here. The clinic is well known for skin & hair treatments. It has introduced the new age OxyGeneo Facial in the clinic.
What Is the OxyGeneo Facial?
OxyGeneo is like an oxygen treatment but on a whole other level. "The OxyGeneo three-in-one super facial works upon the natural process of our body to oxygenate the skin from within," explains Dr Khushbu Tantia , Consultant dermatologist. “It capitalizes on a well-known effect called 'Bohr effect,' to trigger the body to oxygenate the skin naturally from within. The Bohr effect is a natural process that takes place in our body from the moment we come to the world and until the moment we leave it.
The OxyGeneo works with the body, never against it."
As Dr. Khushbu mentions, there are three parts to the treatment: a gentle exfoliation, then the infusion of antioxidants and nutrients, and finally, the oxygenation. According to OxyGeneo's website, the treatment allows you to "get the exfoliation benefits of microdermabrasion plus deep facial rejuvenation with the infusion of essential revitalizing nutrients and healing skin oxygenation from within." What's more, the treatments are beneficial for all skin types and can be tailored to specific skin concerns and sensitivities.
Benefits of the OxyGeneo Facial
• Plumps, hydrates, and brightens skin
• Shrinks the appearance of pores
• Improves skin texture
• Reduces hyperpigmentation
"Not only does the OxyGeneo three-in-one super facial have an immediate beautifying effect, but it also improves the skin for the long term with improved micro-circulation," says Dr.Khushbu . "This slows down the aging process and significantly contributes to the skin functionality that consequently improves its appearance."
Best of all, the results aren't surface level. Rather, since it works from the inside out, (more on that below).
Traditional Oxygen Facial vs. OxyGeneo Facial
Unlike standard oxygen facials, the OxyGeneo treatment doesn’t push oxygen into your skin (which can sometimes lead to redness and sensitivity). Rather, it makes the oxygenation occur from the inside (crazy concept, but it makes sense). Here’s how it works: Both of the treatment gels you can choose from (NeoRevive for anti-aging or NeoBright for brightening) interact with the tip of the hand-piece used, which creates carbon dioxide bubbles and causes oxygen-rich blood to come to the surface of your skin. So basically, this magical wand is actually drawing oxygen to the surface from the inside instead of pushing it into your face. It makes a world of difference.
How to Prepare for an OxyGeneo Facial
There aren't any major prep steps that need to be obliged by leading up to an OxyGeneo facial. However, if you'd like to speed up the process, consider arriving at your appointment without any makeup on. Other than that, go about your day as usual.
Side Effects
While there was noticeable stinging and, yes, burning, during the first step of the treatment, there weren't any adverse side effects to follow. Unless, of course, you consider the most gorgeous skin of your life to be a side effect.
Aftercare
Following an OxyGeneo facial, you can go about your life and daily routine as usual. Ben-Shlomo recommends continuing your regular skincare regimen after the treatment, using standard moisturizer or cream, as necessary. Unlike some skincare treatments that prevent you from being able to drink or workout following the treatment, OxyGeneo doesn't require any extra steps after treatment. That said, it's still a good idea to layer on sunscreen before exposing yourself to direct sunlight, as the exfoliation step may make your skin slightly more sensitive and, just in general, sunscreen is always a good idea.
