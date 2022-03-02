SwimBikeRun Fun Events Announces Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Sprint Duathlon on April 24, 2022

PinkStrong Duathlon & 5K Trail Run Lakeway April 24, 2022

Austin’s only beginner sprint duathlon multisport event exclusive to women

Women who complete the Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Duathlon will feel energized, accomplished and comfortable to bike & run on our safe course. Our races include clinics & training plans for success.” — Camille Baptiste

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwimBikeRun Fun Club & Events is bringing Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Duathlon & Trail Running Event ,a new, all-women duathlon to Lakeway, Texas on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The sprint duathlon and 5k trail run will start at 8:00 a.m. on the shores of Lakeway City Park taking duathlon participants on a run-bike-run route through the park’s nature trails, nearby neighborhood streets and peaceful hill country lakeview country roads. Registration is open for all events.

The duathlon running event offers experienced and new athletes the choice of two timed events. The duathlon distance includes a 1.5 mile run, approximately 10 mile bike and 2.5 mile run or a 3.1 mile trail run/walk. All participants receive a complimentary commemorative jersey tank, a unique finishers medal, a Coeur Sports race belt, a water bottle, duathlon and running training plans and free access to the our Club Clinics & Expos leading up to the event. PinkStrong’s Duathlon & Trail Run finisher’s festival comes complete with age group awards, tasty treats, special beverages, creative games and photo booth opportunities.

“The women who complete the Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Duathlon will feel energized, accomplished and comfortable running and cycling,” said Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events Race Director, Camille Baptiste. “We are providing a safe course, supportive and fun atmosphere for women to try and hopefully become fans of duathlons. We’ve shared our course maps and registration information so women can make an informed decision and BOLDLY say yes to adventure and sign up for our duathlon.”

"We are providing a top- notch, supportive and fun environment for women to try a multisport cycling and running race format and hopefully become future duathletes and triathletes. Our finish line celebration of their achievements provides an unforgettable post-event fit social experience. "

In addition to providing women a fun and active morning with friends, the duathlon aims to strengthen Austin's community of female cyclists and runners. According to Triathlete.com, Endurance Coach Jonathan Cane is an advocate of duathlons because they are a great way to introduce people to the idea of doing multiple sports as part of a single race. Coach Cane also noted that he’s used duathlons as a way to prep athletes for triathlons, whether their first triathlon ever or a return after a few months or years away.

Produced and presented by SBR Fun Events and designed exclusively for women, Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Duathlon is one of 3 Texas events aimed at creating meaningful and relevant fitness experiences by mixing camaraderie with competition.

For more information about Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Duathlon, visit our race registration informational page. Registration is open for all events. Follow the event and get the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram and on our SBR Events Facebook.

There are sponsorship and donation opportunities available for this event. For more information, please visit our event sponsorship page or contact us directly.

ABOUT YOUR SwimBikeRun FUN CLUB & EVENTS

Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is a Texas non-profit organization that develops and promotes women's endurance fitness events, educational training clinic experiences, and organizes regional and national club meetups and health challenges centered on sports competition for women in multisport events (such as triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike) and their individual sports disciplines. The primary goal of Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is to encourage more women to participate in triathlons and cycling. Additional information about SBR Fun Club & Events, programs and services is available at www.swimbikerunfun.net.

Austin's Women's PinkStrong Sprint Duathlon Event Video - April 24, 2022 (Lakeway City Park)