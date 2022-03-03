The Shoebox Project for Women UK Launches 2022 drive for donations in celebration of International Women’s Day

An example of a Shoebox Gift for a woman impacted by Homelessness in London

Shoebox Project for Women spreads hope amongst women impacted by homelessness. Coinciding with International Women’s Day the charity is now accepting donations.

The idea that a person in their community took the time and effort to assemble a special gift and to write them a thoughtful note can mean the world to a woman who feels scared, invisible or alone” — Executive Director Lesley Hendry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us will have likely participated in a shoebox appeal, but since 2019 there has been a new initiative on the block, bringing women’s needs to the forefront for the very first time. The Shoebox Project for Women’s UK chapter aims to spread solidarity, compassion and hope among the often forgotten women impacted by homelessness.

Last Christmas the London project collected and distributed over £20,000 worth of shoeboxes during their Festive Drive and now is set to supersede that figure with its first International Women’s Day UK wide appeal.

“The Shoebox Project makes marginalised women feel special with beautifully wrapped boxes filled with gifts they appreciate, but it’s so much more than that” says Executive Director Lesley Hendry. “Our gift drives connect community members by being the conduit for compassionate gestures of kindness. The idea that a person in their community took the time and effort to assemble a special gift and to write them a thoughtful note can mean the world to a woman who is feeling scared, invisible or alone.”

Though The Shoebox Project for Women is relatively new to the UK, the project which started in Toronto Canada, proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021, launching the message ‘Together, We’re Better’ a theme with strong ties to this year’s International Women’s Day campaign ‘Break The Bias’. The charity is on a mission to foster compassionate and caring communities through the simple act of gift-giving, and the UK chapter is now accepting donations.

Along with a caring and supportive message, Shoebox gifts include £35 worth of much-needed personal items like soap, shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste, allowing women to feel more confident in a time of great turmoil. The little luxuries included such as gift cards, cozy socks, and high- quality beauty products, offer a rare and invaluable message to a woman who finds herself in a refuge that she remains worthy of nice things and deserves to feel special.

Creating shoeboxes is an excellent team building activity for corporations who would like to support #breakthebias this International Women’s Day. “We invite anyone who is interested in running a team building activity to get in touch with us and we will happily walk them through the process.” Says Julie McConville - former chapter lead and one of the trustees of the charity’s board of directors.

For those who are still working from home or who prefer to give online, supporters can still donate a Virtual Shoebox for distribution to women’s aid shelters across the country during the Women’s Day drive.

On Saturday March 5th, 2022, a group of volunteers led by this year’s local coordinator Aimee Foy, will be packing boxes filled with goodies donated by Colgate, Pixie and other brands. “We have very high standards for our boxes and this sets us apart from other gift giving programs” says Ms. McConville.

In the past, the London Shoebox Project for Women has distributed to organisations such as Women at the Well, Ace of Clubs, Women’s Aid, GlassDoor and St Mungo’s and they hope to meet the increased demand this year.

Additionally on March 8th, 2022 on the evening of International Women's day there will be a community donor event on the New Kings Road which we encourage those interested in the cause to attend.

Community members interested in making a Shoebox, donating a Virtual Shoebox or contributing in other ways can visit www.shoeboxproject.org.uk for more detailed information including drop off points. Corporations should get in touch directly with The Shoebox Project.

The Shoebox Project for Women aims to share kindness and compassion with local women impacted by homelessness through the collection and distribution of gift-filled Shoeboxes. Each Shoebox is festively decorated and lovingly packed with essentials and gifts valued at £35, as well as a message of support, that can enhance self-worth and reduce feelings of isolation.

