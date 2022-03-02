Ray Buffer to Appear on the Podcast "WAsH"

Actor, Singer, Director and Producer - Ray Buffer Ray Buffer as "Sam" in the short film, "Mistress Candi" Ray Buffer as "Chuck" a car salesman in the Vroom commercial titled, "Puppet Husband"

WAsH is a conversational platform. Tune into the WAsH and let the conversation drip all over you. Also broadcast on Mads&Tulle. Ray Buffer will be the guest.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor, Singer, Director and Producer, Ray Buffer will appear on the WaSh_PODCASTbrpacast at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyL3HrFFfSln492BYqssyew

The WaSh_PODCAST aspires to create singular podcasts that embody an innovative perspective that is molding ART LIVE. The WaSh_PODCAST pulls the audience in by sharing narratives that are identifiable by all viewers—regardless of gender and socio-economic backgrounds.

Every week, we allocate the lens to subject matter that evokes critical commentary and transverses mental and societal boundaries:

>Conversations on the travails/triumphs of being a thespian in today’s age.

>Plight of those coming to age and those well beyond during the Pandemic.

>Glimpses of historical events and how they connect with modern generations globally.

>Conversations with artists and their inordinate perspectives in an ever-changing world.

Judehammer, JUDE + HOST, is the embodiment of a modern-day Da Vinci a writer/filmmaker/director/actor that brings an insatiable synergy to the mic that garners and intrigues the audience like none other. The underbelly is not the last reserve of anonymity any longer. Chrys Ryde is the co-host.

Ray Buffer is an actor, singer, director and producer hailing from South Florida, and a citizen of Cali since 2000. He has founded and operated two theatre companies, and produced a documentary feature film. He is also a sought-after voice actor working in commercials, animation and video games. He has appeared in commercials for Capital One, AT&T, The American Red Cross, Vroom, Sony Headphones, and others. He is a season regular in the Snap series, “Everything’s Fine”, as well as the upcoming series, “Drawing Blanks” and “Grounded”. He is represented by Jaqueline Stander (The Stander Group) and Nancy Clayton (Clayton Music Management). Living in Long Beach, he strings together acting gigs in commercials, episodic television and film.

Ray Buffer in Musical Theatre performances