Warehouse Saves 911 Kg of CO2 Per Year With Only 10 Sensors

Partnering with Disruptive Technologies to support our clients in their digitalization journey allows us to provide a comprehensive solution and unlock the full potential of smart buildings.”OSLO, NORWAY, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, together with German partner Envio Systems, have deployed an Internet of Things (IoT) temperature sensor solution that is delivering significant cost and energy savings for a world-leading company in Northern Europe.
Warehouse operatives noticed that heating systems were operating at a constant rate regardless of the indoor temperature. Together with Envio, they installed DT sensors on Air Heating Units (AHUs) in the facility. Using the Envio user-friendly graphical interface of BASE, their web-based Building Management System, the sensor data was analyzed and used by the customer to optimize the operation of the AHUs.
With the near real-time information the customer could make informed and quick decisions about their energy consumption and air ventilation systems. By reducing the amount of heating they were able to reduce their energy consumption, CO2 emissions, and operating costs.
The results were immediate and impressive, resulting in annual savings of:
*21,695 kWh (energy)
*3,727 Euros
*911 kg of CO2
"We live in a highly connected, data-rich world where intelligence, safety, and sustainability within buildings has evolved from a luxury to a necessity,” says Reza Alaghehband, CEO and Founder of Envio Systems. “The DT-Envio partnership is a powerful combination. Using DT’s affordable and easy-to-use sensors with our end-to-end building automation technology, businesses can significantly reduce their environmental impact, and decrease operating costs within months only"
Alaghenband continues, “Partnering with Disruptive Technologies to support our clients in their digitalization journey allows us to provide a comprehensive solution and unlock the full potential of smart buildings. Together with DT, we share the same ambition of curbing building emissions and creating a built environment that is fit for the future."
“Even with a small deployment the benefits of using our easy-to-install tiny sensors, together with our partner's analytics, are showing tangible results and a short Return on Investment” stated Bengt Johannes Lundberg Chief Executive Officer of Disruptive Technologies.
The success of this small deployment has led the customer to plan to roll out the solution to other locations worldwide, installing more sensors and the Envio BASE system, to enable them to realize energy savings, reduce their CO2 emissions, and save money on a larger scale.
About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com.
About Envio Systems: Envio Systems was established in 2016 and has developed a groundbreaking solution allowing the cost-efficient digital management of commercial facilities of every age, size, and sophistication. The large team of specialists in building management, energy efficiency, and IoT automation is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Envio’s solution is currently being utilized in over 21 countries globally, operating over $3B in commercial assets for clients such as JLL, CBRE, Starwood Capital, The Crown Estate, Swiss Prime Site, and BNP Paribas. Learn more at www.enviosystems.com
