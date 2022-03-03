Warehouse Saves 911 Kg of CO2 Per Year With Only 10 Sensors

Easy and quick gains in a warehouse with iot technology

An industrial production company is realizing significant savings by installing only 10 temperature sensors in their warehouse

Sensors can fit anywhere to collect all the data you need

The worlds smallest wireless sensor

With help from our partner Envio Systems, they are identifying and rectifying energy waste, and benefit from the resulting energy savings.

AHU runtime heatmap showing the equipment operation before and after changes.

If the same level of control and savings can be realized across all 5 AHUs within the warehouse, the anticipated savings are

Complete Rollout Results

The financial savings over a year clearly exceed the costs of buying and running the sensors as well as those of the Envio WebBMS analytics system, offering the customer a good Return on Investment and large CO2 savings.

Temperature was supervised and maintained at comfortable levels

An industrial production company is realizing significant CO2 and cost savings by installing only 10 temperature sensors in their warehouse

Partnering with Disruptive Technologies to support our clients in their digitalization journey allows us to provide a comprehensive solution and unlock the full potential of smart buildings.”
— Reza Alaghehband, CEO & Founder, Envio Systems
OSLO, NORWAY, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, together with German partner Envio Systems, have deployed an Internet of Things (IoT) temperature sensor solution that is delivering significant cost and energy savings for a world-leading company in Northern Europe.

Warehouse operatives noticed that heating systems were operating at a constant rate regardless of the indoor temperature. Together with Envio, they installed DT sensors on Air Heating Units (AHUs) in the facility. Using the Envio user-friendly graphical interface of BASE, their web-based Building Management System, the sensor data was analyzed and used by the customer to optimize the operation of the AHUs.

With the near real-time information the customer could make informed and quick decisions about their energy consumption and air ventilation systems. By reducing the amount of heating they were able to reduce their energy consumption, CO2 emissions, and operating costs.

The results were immediate and impressive, resulting in annual savings of:
*21,695 kWh (energy)
*3,727 Euros
*911 kg of CO2

"We live in a highly connected, data-rich world where intelligence, safety, and sustainability within buildings has evolved from a luxury to a necessity,” says Reza Alaghehband, CEO and Founder of Envio Systems. “The DT-Envio partnership is a powerful combination. Using DT’s affordable and easy-to-use sensors with our end-to-end building automation technology, businesses can significantly reduce their environmental impact, and decrease operating costs within months only"

Alaghenband continues, “Partnering with Disruptive Technologies to support our clients in their digitalization journey allows us to provide a comprehensive solution and unlock the full potential of smart buildings. Together with DT, we share the same ambition of curbing building emissions and creating a built environment that is fit for the future."

“Even with a small deployment the benefits of using our easy-to-install tiny sensors, together with our partner's analytics, are showing tangible results and a short Return on Investment” stated Bengt Johannes Lundberg Chief Executive Officer of Disruptive Technologies.

The success of this small deployment has led the customer to plan to roll out the solution to other locations worldwide, installing more sensors and the Envio BASE system, to enable them to realize energy savings, reduce their CO2 emissions, and save money on a larger scale.

About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com.

About Envio Systems: Envio Systems was established in 2016 and has developed a groundbreaking solution allowing the cost-efficient digital management of commercial facilities of every age, size, and sophistication. The large team of specialists in building management, energy efficiency, and IoT automation is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Envio’s solution is currently being utilized in over 21 countries globally, operating over $3B in commercial assets for clients such as JLL, CBRE, Starwood Capital, The Crown Estate, Swiss Prime Site, and BNP Paribas. Learn more at www.enviosystems.com

Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor

You just read:

Warehouse Saves 911 Kg of CO2 Per Year With Only 10 Sensors

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
Company/Organization
Disruptive Technologies
Strandveien 17
Lysaker, 1366
Norway
+47 405 50 789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies

More From This Author
Warehouse Saves 911 Kg of CO2 Per Year With Only 10 Sensors
Norwegian Technology Company, Disruptive Technologies, Wins Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Award
Disruptive Technologies Makes A Truly Safe, Smart and Sustainable Office A Reality With A New Plug-And-Play Sensor Suite
View All Stories From This Author