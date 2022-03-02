Wireless Intercom Market Grows With Robust Security Solutions Demand

Wireless Intercom Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for robust security solutions is expected to drive the growth of the wireless intercom market in the coming years. The term robust security network is utilized in Wi-Fi networks to depict the security upgrades incorporated in the IEEE 802.11i and WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) 1 and 2 Variants. This set of protocols is designed to compensate for WEP's flaws (Wired Equivalent Privacy). The wireless intercom companies are focused on developing robust security solutions in intercom devices. For instance, in 2020, Swiftlane, a US-based Modern and Secure entry-management solution provider introduced Swiftlane Video Intercom. This system makes use of cloud-based technology to enable robust security access to a large common space that includes guest management, package management, and wireless access control. To open and enter the building safely, it uses smartphone credentials, face recognition, a key card, and a PIN code. According to TBRC’s wireless intercom market overview, the increasing demand for robust security solutions propels the growth of the market.

Technological advancements are shaping the wireless intercom market. The wireless intercom market report shows that major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand. For instance, Clear-com, a US-based communications equipment company introduced FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System based on reliable and flexible cellular roaming technology. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom device that transmits audio at 7 kHz and 12 kHz with ultra-low latency, making it perfect for large-scale, complicated designs or specialized applications.

The global wireless intercom market size is expected to grow from $6.65 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wireless intercom market is expected to reach $9.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Major players covered in the global wireless intercom industry are Panasonic, Clear-Com, Zenitel Group, RTS Intercom, Riedel Communications, Telephonics Corporation, Sena Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Aiphone Co Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., VTech Holdings Limited, Wisycom Srl, Commax Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and TAMURA Corporation.

TBRC’s global wireless intercom market segmentation is divided by type into outdoor intercom, indoor intercom, by technology into wi-fi band, radio frequency, by radio frequency into single, dual, multi, by application into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, hospitality, security and surveillance, transportation and logistics, others.

Wireless Intercom Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Outdoor Intercom, Indoor Intercom), By Technology (Wi-Fi Band, Radio Frequency), By Radio Frequency (Single, Dual, Multi), By Application (Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, Hospitality, Security And Surveillance, Transportation And Logistics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

