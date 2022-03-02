Field Service Management Market Effectively Tracks Resources With SaaS Integration

Field Service Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing availability of SaaS solutions and value-added features is a key trend gaining popularity in the global field service management market. Software as a service (SaaS) is an abbreviation that refers to a software distribution model in which a cloud provider hosts applications for simple access by end-users. The advantages of SaaS solutions are ease of access, minimal setup time and customizability based on the requirements. SaaS solutions are widely incorporated in field service management to effectively track and manage resources. For instance, in October 2021, Opsivity, Inc. an Australia-based field service management company launched its SaaS services in the US market. The US customers can now use Opsivity's SaaS-based solutions for real-time remote field support.

The global field service management market size is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global field service management market share is expected to reach $6.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

The increasing adoption of automation and digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the field service management market in the forecast period. Automation and digitalization are used for the automatic execution of tasks at a particular interval with the use of digital technology. The advantages of adopting automation and digitalization in field service management are optimal utilization of resources, effective tracking and monitoring of resources, and lower operational costs. For instance, according to World Economic Forum, in 2020, 50% of business leaders are planning to accelerate the automation of repetitive tasks within their organization. Therefore, the increasing demand for automation and digitalization drives the growth of the field service management market.

Major players covered in the global field service management industry are Accruent, Acumatica, Astea International Inc., ClickSoftware Technologies, Comarch, FieldAware Group Ltd., Geoconcept SAS, Kirona Solutions Ltd., Coresystems AG, IFS AB, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Mize Inc., OverIT S.p.A, Praxedo, Salesforce, SAP SE, ServiceMax, Trimble Inc., Zinier Inc., ServicePower Inc., Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems and FieldEZ.

TBRC’s global field service management market report is segmented by component into solution, services, by deployment type into on-premise, cloud, by application into energy and utilities, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, construction and real estate, transportation and logistics, others.

