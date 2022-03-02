Food Acidulants Market Benefits From Increased Processed Meat Consumption

Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the growth of the food acidulants market going forward. Any meat that has been altered to increase its flavor or prolong its shelf life is considered processed meat. Food acidulants are used to increase the shelf life of processed meat, poultry, and fish products, as well as to inhibit the growth of disease-causing bacteria, improve flavor, and improve binding and retention capacity. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development - Food and Agriculture Organization (OECD-FAO) Agriculture, the growth in global meat consumption is projected to increase by 12% in between 2020 to 2029. In addition, global meat consumption is expected to reach 570 million tons by the year 2050. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed meat is driving the food acidulants market growth.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food acidulants market in 2021. North America was the second-largest market in the food acidulants market. The regions covered in the food acidulant market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the Global Food Acidulants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-acidulants-global-market-report

The global food acidulants market size is expected to grow from $4.86 billion in 2021 to $5.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global food acidulants market share is expected to reach $7.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The rising consumer inclination towards various juices and liquid food is projected to fuel the growth of the food acidulants market in the coming years. Food-grade acidulants are used in juices and beverages to give them a tasty twist. Acidulants used in juices and beverages include fumaric acid, malic acid, and sugar alternatives. For example, according to the Hindustan Times, in the year 2020, 100 billion liters of liquid foods were consumed in India, less than 50% of that is packaged. Hence, rising consumer inclination towards the various juices and liquid food is driving the growth of the food acidulants market.

Major players covered in the global food acidulants industry are ADM, Bartek Ingredients, Caremoli, Cargill, Hawkins Watts, Corbion, FBC Industries, Dairy Chem, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Parry Enterprises India Limited, Purac biochem BV, Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd., Jones-Hamilton, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Celrich Products, and Fuerst Day Lawson.

TBRC’s global food acidulants market analysis report is segmented by type into citric acid, lactic acid, acetic acid, phosphoric acid, malic acid, others, by form into solid, liquid, by application into beverages, dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat industry, confectionery, others.



Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Beverages, Dairy And Frozen products, Bakery, Meat Industry, Confectionery) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a food acidulants global market overview, forecast food acidulants global market size and growth for the whole market, food acidulants market segments, geographies, food acidulants market trends, food acidulants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Food Acidulants Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5612&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-services-global-market-report

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits And Vegetables, Oils, Spices And Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid), By Application (Fats And Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat And Poultry, Seafood, Bakery And Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Starches, Vegetable Oils And Fats, Natural Sweeteners, Enzymes And Antioxidants, Natural Flavorings And Colors, Functional Ingredients), By Function (Sweeteners, Emulsifier, Flavors And Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Nutrients, Stabilizers, Thickeners, Binders, And Texturizers, pH Control Agents And Acidulants), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-ingredients-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC