Sorbates Market Players Cope With Challenges By Focusing On Latest Technologies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the sorbates market are focusing on the development of new technologies to cope with market challenges. Sorbates are an important preservative in food products, but these compounds can also have genotoxic effects, causing health risks to their consumers. Hence, to determine the concentrations of sorbate in food items such as mustard, ketchup, and tomato sauce, industry players are developing new techniques. For instance, in July 2021, the Department of Food Science and Technology in Brazil developed a capillary electrophoresis technique to determine the concentrations of sorbate and benzoate in Brazilian samples of mustard, ketchup, and tomato sauce.

The global sorbates market size is expected to grow from $230.41 million in 2021 to $242.93 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the sorbates market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sorbate market is expected to reach $308.45 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

An increase in the consumption of processed food across the globe is driving the sorbates market growth. Due to busy lives, changing eating patterns of the global population, and the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is increasing. Sorbates are used in processed foods to keep them fresh for longer periods of time. For instance, according to the Medical News Report in 2020, the global consumption of processed food accounts for 20-60% of a person’s daily energy intake, which includes frozen or ready meals, baked goods, packaged bread, and processed cheese products. Furthermore, according to the Fast-Food Statistics 2021 report, in the US, 23% of the adults eat fast food meals three or more times a week while 34% of children aged 2 to 19 years eat fast food daily and 80% of Americans visit a fast-food outlet once a month. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed food is expected to drive the demand and shape the global sorbates market outlook the over coming years.

In October 2020, CORE Industrial Partners, a US-based private equity company acquired J&K Ingredients Corp for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition CORE Industrial Partners expands its scalable operations, product portfolio, and in-house capabilities to research and develop new formulas. J&K Ingredients is a US-based manufacturer of baked goods ingredients including natural sorbates.

Major players covered in the global sorbates market are Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, Sydney Essential Oil Company, Tengzhou Aolong Fine Chemical, APAC Chemical Corporation, Zhejiang Bossen Technology, Celanese, Sorbic International, FBC Industries Inc, Lubon Industry Co. Ltd., Wanglong Group, Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Jinneng Science and Technology Company Ltd., Advanced Inorganics, RuGao ChangJiang Food Co. Ltd., and Daicel Corporation.

TRBC’s global sorbates market analysis report is segmented by type into sorbic acid, potassium sorbate, others, by application into food, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen products, snacks, meat, poultry, and seafood, beverages, others.

