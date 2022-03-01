Submit Release
Prince Edward Island pledges support to Ukraine

CANADA, March 1 - The province of Prince Edward Island showed its support to the people of Ukraine through a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal fund.  

“Islanders have watched in horror as the unprovoked attacks on Ukraine create unnecessary violence and put millions of people in harm’s way. Islanders have always been caring people and we have many with direct family and friend connections to Ukraine and many Islanders have shared their time and talent to raise money to support Ukraine. At times like these, it is important to recognize that we are all connected regardless of international borders and geography.”

- Premier Dennis King

The province of Prince Edward Island is providing support to the people of Ukraine through a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal Fund. The Ukrainian flag will be flown at the Provincial Administration Buildings for the next seven days and the Shaw Buildings facing Rochford Street will be illuminated in blue and yellow, the colors of the flag of Ukraine. 

“In addition, I have sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau to express that our province is ready to work with our federal government to accept Ukrainian families through the government assisted refugee program,” added Premier King.

Islanders who are able to contribute to the humanitarian efforts are encouraged to do so through the Canadian Red Cross Fund online at: Canadian Red Cross

Media Contact: Adam Ross  Office of the Premier  adamross@gov.pe.ca

