BREAKING: Australian Federal Court on Vaccine Safety Filing – Livestreams Today

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Court of Australia has heeded calls by the Australian Vaccination-risks Network, Inc (AVN) to urgently schedule the next Case Conference hearing for their COVID-19 vaccine safety case today, where the AVN is challenging the failure in decision making of Dr. Brendan Murphy, the Secretary of the Australian Department of Health, to not cancel the vaccines in light of unprecedented rates of reported side effects and deaths.

During this second Case Conference which is a pre-trial hearing, the legal team representing the AVN, and the team representing Brendan Murphy, will speak with Federal Court Judge, The Hon Melissa Anne Perry, regarding the structure of the case and messages to be argued during the upcoming substantive hearing.

The case conference has been scheduled for:

- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

March 3, at 4:15pm

- U.S. Pacific Time (PST)

March 2, at 9:15pm

- U.S. Eastern Time (EST)

February 3, at 12:15am

Worldwide, the public can access (but not record) the livestream of the case conference.

Official Streaming Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/FederalCourtAus

On February 1, 2022, the AVN submitted a 3,000+ page filing to the Federal Court of Australia, including peer-reviewed references and expert analysis of the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) database of adverse events following the COVID vaccination rollout.

Amongst several matters of contention to be discussed, legal Counsel for the AVN will be seeking confirmation of a final hearing date when final submissions will be presented, enabling the Court to soon thereafter adjudicate on the AVN’s claims against the Secretary, Mr Murphy. The AVN are asking viewers from around the world to tune into the livestream to show support, and let the Australian Government know that all eyes are on them.

Case Number: Federal Court of NSW – NSD52/2022

