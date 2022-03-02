BIM Penetrating Construction Sector Across the Globe

BIM Penetrating Construction Sector Acrosss the Globe Architectural BIM Model for Jhaveri Brother Bungalow As-Built Modeling from Point Cloud for DC Project BIM for Tall City Project in Delancey Street, New York Structural Marvel for Signal House Project, Washington DC

Top industry verticals are reaping the benefits of 3D BIM modeling across the globe to get complete control of construction projects.

We have accomplished several projects with BIM like Architectural Modeling for Jhaveri Brother Bungalow, Tall City Project in Delancey Street, New York, Pollution Control Plant, and several others.” — Sukh Singh

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, March 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Zion Market Research, the Building Information Modeling sector had revenue of US$ 22.58 billion during 2020 and is anticipated to enhance profits worth US$ 30.24 billion during 2021-2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%.Top industry verticals are reaping the benefits of 3D BIM modeling across the globe. Be it an architect, structural engineer, MEP design firm, general contractor, or homebuilders, BIM services facilitate all AEC professionals to get complete control of construction projects. Engineers collaborating with 3D, 4D, 5D, 6D and 7D aid project coordination, asset management, risk mitigation, as well as cost estimation.Another research confirmed that the size of the global BIM market in USA was valued at $5.20 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow $15.06 billion by 2027, at an increased CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.BIM adoption in UK, USA & UAE:• United Kingdom: In 2016, UK Government has made it compulsory to adopt BIM Level 2 for all construction projects related to the public sector. The Government made it mandatory to completely collaborate with 3D BIM with all information about the project, asset and construction documentation. COBie process is followed for BIM Implementation in the UK, enabling facility management and streamlining the process for waste elimination and profit enhancement.• USA: In the USA, Level of Detailing (LOD) 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 are used for comprehensive 3D BIM Modeling. Various design options are simulated by competent BIM companies in the USA for an efficient solution. Latest software applications like Autodesk Revit, Autodesk BIM 360, Vectorworks Architect, Microstation, Navisworks, Bentley, Solidworks, Tekla, etc. are used for precise design & construction solutions. Various sectors are facilitated from BIM adoption in USA like residential, commercial, infrastructure, sports, education, etc.• UAE: UAE is also the hub for innovative building projects across the world. According to the 2017 Smart Market Report by Dodge Data Analytics, users reported several internal business benefits from Building Information Modeling. About 63% stated that BIM helped to win new business, 59% mentioned BIM to facilitate overall improvement of the organization, 58% opined Building Information Modeling to provide new services, 46% accounted for the BIM technology to maintain repeat business with clients and 44% preferred BIM for enhanced profits.Successful Cases of 3D BIM Modeling in UK, USA & UAE:Cases of BIM Implementation in the UK:AEC professionals using Autodesk Revit and other latest software applications have created several residential buildings in the United Kingdom. 3D BIM Modeling facilitates the construction professionals in identifying constructability issues during the tender stage of this project. Engineers review critical areas in 3D and evaluate space constraints successfully. They produce models with cutaways & complex geometry. 4D BIM construction scheduling also helps to identify errors in the construction program.Popular Projects in the UK:• Mace used AI technology on Mayfair project for meeting the challenges of Covid-19 safety• NHS Nightingale Hospital, East London• Finland's Hospital Nova used VR to involve staff in building• Sisk reaps rewards of high-tech approach at WembleyCases of BIM Adoption in the USA:Building Information Modeling helped to create a 3D Model of acoustically designed UMBC Performing Arts & Human Facility in Baltimore. The technique came in handy while finalizing the project on time, identifying constructability issues for architectural, structural and MEP services . Several design disciplines collaborate flawlessly for enhancing work efficacy, verifying aesthetic looks & improving building performance. Software applications like Revit, Navisworks & AutoCAD help effective project coordination, avoiding costly rework from the existence of clashes. BIM engineering also helped to minimize time wasted, letting projects get completed within time.Popular Projects in the USA:• Puyallup, WA – Good Samaritan Hospital, receiving LEED Gold Certification using Revit BIM tools• Stoneham Central Middle School• Lexington, KY – University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital• Los Angeles, City in California – Southwest School of Behavioral & Social SciencesSukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. commented – “We have accomplished several projects with Building Information Modeling technique. A few of our BIM projects in recent years are:• Architectural Building Information Modeling for Jhaveri Brother Bungalow• BIM Execution Plan for Pollution Control Plant• As-Built Modeling from Point Cloud for DC Project• Structural Marvel for Signal House Project, Washington DC”Cases of Building Information Modeling in the UAE:Infrastructure marvel gets created with Building Information Modeling for Dubai International Airport in the Middle East. 3D BIM Modeling is implemented for Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. Some software applications used in the project include AutoCAD MEP fabrication, Navisworks & PDF viewer for creating quick and error-free shop drawings & 3D models. The technology also ensured ease of access for facility management, operations and maintenance.Other projects in UAE:• Burj Khalifa – tallest structure ever built on the earth spread over 2,80,000 sqm• Palm Jumeirah - a largest man-made artificial archipelago in the world• Dubai Frame - largest photo frame in the world standing between old & new cities• The Capital Gate - leaning tower of Abu Dhabi, holding the Guinness Book of World RecordTo know more about Building Information Modeling services or to discuss your building projects, schedule a free consultation with Tejjy engineers at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.

