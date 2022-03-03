Avere Beauty Now Offering Tetra CoolPeel CO2 Laser

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services is now offering a treatment that works wonders for the skin.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering a one-of-a-kind laser solution – the Tetra CoolPeel CO2 - that will completely rejuvenate individual’s skin, without the downtime of traditional CO2 lasers.

“We are very excited about this,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

The Tetra CoolPeel CO2 offers fully customizable skin resurfacing treatments to improve signs of aging like wrinkles, sunspots, and uneven texture. Tailored to individual’s unique needs, the CoolPeel treatment works within the person’s lifestyle to give them dramatically smoother, brighter, younger-looking skin.

Whether the individual requires delicate touch-ups or serious resurfacing, this dynamic, non-surgical option can be customized to their needs with minimal time needed for recovery.

Udavcak reiterated that the CO2 laser system can address a wide variety of concerns without any significant downtime. Here’s how: On the skin, a carbon dioxide laser works by penetrating the upper layers of the skin by creating microscopic damage on the skin surface, which then allows heat to reach the lower layers of the skin.

With this method, collagen production in the sub-dermal layers of the skin can increase to rejuvenate skin texture, while the superficial layers of the skin will overturn new skin cells to correct pigmentation concerns.

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3453 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States