Anblicks to host Tech Meetup in Ahmedabad to discuss on Emerging Architectures for Modern Data Infrastructure & Insights

Cloud Data Analytics Company, Dallas, Texas, USA

Ahmedabad Cloud Data Analytics Meetup - March 2022

Anblicks announced an interactive tech session on Cloud Data Analytics where attendees will get a chance to learn about Modern Data Infrastructure & Insights.

It's a good opportunity for data architects, data engineers, DevOps engineers and data scientists in Ahmedabad, India, to meet up and discuss modern architectures for building scalable data solutions.
— Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Anblicks
AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, many companies are building systems to manage data and to enable data-driven decision-making. They range from the pipes that carry data to storage solutions that house data, to SQL engines that analyze data, to dashboards that make data easy to understand – from data science and machine learning libraries, to automated data pipelines, to data catalogs, and beyond.

Anblicks is hosting an interactive technology Meetup to discuss various emerging architectures for managing Modern Data Infrastructure.

“It’s a good opportunity for data architects, data engineers, DevOps engineers, and data scientists in Ahmedabad, India, to meetup and discuss modern architectures for building scalable data solutions” quoted Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Anblicks.

Anblicks welcomes you to this event on 5th March 2022 between 10 to 12 Noon at DevX Working Space, C-201, 2nd Floor, The First B/h Keshav Baugh Party Plot Nr. Shivalik High-Street, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, GJ 380015.

Register now for these free sessions at, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ahmedabad-cloud-data-analytics-meetup-2022-tickets-275621109157

