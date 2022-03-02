Submit Release
AlphaBravo Sees Increased Demand For ABScan's Cybersecurity Capabilities

Single Source of Cybersecurity Truth

We attribute the increase in demand to ABScan's ability to aggregate data from multiple security tools so you get actionable data to cyber teams, fast.

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of ABScan (https://alphabravo.io/abscan) is to provide an automated, full-scope, platform scanning, reporting, and remediation service. With its ability to evaluate infrastructure and software, ABScan is designed to meet the needs of any organization, large or small, making security easier throughout your Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

The AlphaBravo team has seen an increase in demand for ABScan, specifically for its ability to present the findings from multiple toolsets into a single pane of glass, creating actionable data for both technical and non-technical users. ABScan is currently being evaluated by organizations in Finance, Energy, Manufacturing, and Defense.

About ABScan (Provisional Patent # 63/282,342)

ABScan provides a streamlined path to ATO by both ensuring and maintaining the security posture of cloud and bare-metal infrastructure, as well as software repositories and container images. Additionally, ABScan provides real-time data and metrics, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions and speed up the process of ATO approvals.

More about AlphaBravo

AlphaBravo is a SDVOSB located in Frederick Maryland. Our capabilities come from a diverse team of seasoned engineers with previous experience working at companies like Sirius XM, Red Hat, HP, and The U.S. Army. If you're looking for support with cybersecurity, Kubernetes, or cloud vendors with managed services, our team can help you navigate these complexities.

To learn how ABScan can provide clarity into your cybersecurity process, schedule a demo with the AlphaBravo Engineering Team: https://alphabravo.io/contact-us

