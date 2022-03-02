Enjoy “An Evening At The Opera” – A Social Investment w/ Mills Gallery Sponsored by Amazing Explorers Academy
Amazing Explorers Academy are bringing a special evening of entertainment to Physicians, Dentists & Licensed Behavioral Healthcare workers in Central Florida.
We are happy to host this special event for Opera Orlando to the local Medical community”ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy “An Evening At The Opera” – A Social Investment with Mills Gallery
— Boris Garbe - Gallerist @ Mills Gallery
This event is sponsored by: Amazing Explorers Academy, Faceless Marketing, Orlando Medical News and Mills Gallery
Join Opera Orlando for “An Evening At The Opera” – a Social Experiment on Thursday, March 10th from 6:30-8:30 PM at Mills Gallery (1650 North Mills Ave, Orlando, FL, 32789). They will be presenting opera and music theater favorites like Carmen, La Traviata, Carousel and more. Grammy-award winning Baritone and General Director for Opera Orlando, Gabriel Preisser, will lead the musical, joined in by members of the Opera Orlando studio artist program. Amazing Explorers Academy along with Orlando Medical News, Faceless Marketing & Mills Gallery are bringing a special evening of entertainment to Physicians, Dentists and Licensed Behavioral Healthcare workers in Central Florida. There is no cost for this private event, but you must be one of the listed professional positions to register and attend.
This will be a Professional Mixer with adult beverages, heavy hor’dourves, and butler services. Come out and let the team from Orlando Medical News pass along a peaceful entertaining evening to the industry that it has been a part of for almost 20 years.
Gabriel Preisser is a general director of Opera Orlando and a Grammy-award winning Baritone. His past experience has included over fifty operatic and musical theater roles to serve the company in areas of growth and development. Preisser is critically acclaimed by The New York Times and Opera News, and has performed multiple leading man roles in several companies – Minnesota Orchestra, Colorado Symphony, and Opera Tampa. Preisser has garnered a reputation for his role of Orff’s Carmina Burana, and Walton’s Belshazzar’s Feast with the Canterbury Choral.
Amazing Explorers Academy fosters a nurturing environment where little minds open up to develop lifelong learning skills designed to inspire, connect and engage the great minds of the 21st century.
Mills Gallery provides the Orlando arts community with the highest quality of visual arts in a vibrant, inclusive environment where they do more than sell art, they know the artist.
Orlando Medical News is Central Florida's premier medical business publication.
whose mission is to provide medical business news to Central Florida's physicians, hospital admins, medical practice management, corporate healthcare executives and nurses.
Faceless Marketing is a full-service marketing firm providing complete marketing plans/campaigns and graphic design, printing, direct mail, social media marketing, public relations, multimedia and more.
About Opera Orlando
Opera Orlando’s mission is to present high-caliber, innovative productions and events while building an audience throughout Central Florida. Opera Orlando's spirit of collaboration, innovation, and community is truly what sets it apart. The company seeks to continue to collaborate dynamically throughout the region with other arts groups, performers, artists, and musicians. Visit www.operaorlando.org to learn more.
