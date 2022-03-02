Crypto Weekly Magazine Is Announced As the Official Media Partner Of The Dubai Crypto Exhibition 2022

The Largest Weekly Crypto Magazine worldwide CMC Coin The Fastest Growing Crypto Marketing Company In The World

Crypto Weekly Mag secures a major deal to promote their native cryptocurrency (CMCC) at the Dubai Crypto Expo in March through their first partnership agreement

CMC Coin (BSC:CMCC)

UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto weekly magazine (www.cryptoweeklymag.com) is part of The CMC Group of Companies and has been a game-changer since its launch last year.

The Company was founded by two partners, with the sole aim of bringing marketing professionalism into the crypto industry.

For far too long the crypto wild west has been subjected to scam marketers.

Now there is a new sheriff in town which is bringing order to chaos and providing a reputable and accountable marketing media platform for the crypto industry.

Crypto weekly was founded by two partners, Nathan Hill and Colin Woolley who are no strangers to success in big business. Having already owned and run a myriad of media platforms including a large portfolio of international magazines and media brands with multi-million-pound results!

After only two years the Crypto Marketing company (thecryptomarketingcompany.com) has already established itself as the go-to company for everything marketing but they haven’t stopped there!

The recent announcement by the Dubai Crypto Exhibition (www.cryptoexpodubai.com) that Crypto weekly is the official media partner of the event, has been quickly followed by the news that Nathan Hill (Partner) will be addressing the event and engaging with over 10,000 investors on the CMC brand and its future role within the industry.

Colin Woolley (Partner) said “we could not be prouder of crypto weekly and the CMC brand. Its all thanks to our dedicated team and our CMCC investors that have had the foresight to understand the scalability and long-term vision that we hold for our business and has driven us to new heights”.

When asked about the future plans for the company, the two entrepreneurs dropped yet another bombshell, with Colin adding “we have just secured a truly historical distribution deal with an additional magazine title being launched imminently”.

This will be the first ever Crypto magazine in history to be mass produced on a global scale and really pushes us and the CMC brand to the forefront of mass adoption.”

Major retailers have clamoured to get involved, cementing the CMC media brands firmly as a household name with partnerships with mainstream stores, airports and supermarkets throughout the English-speaking world covering many countries including America, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand to name a few.

History has been written and retailers are eager to turn the page and embrace an exciting future to be part of the crypto revolution.

Nathan Added “We have a unique business concept that has never been seen before in this sector, and with the planned progression of our marketing platform, I’m certain that all of our brands and our native currency, CMC Coin (cmccoin.io) will continue to grow and deliver results in ever increasing value to our clients and investors”.

The CMC Group of companies Ltd are in the process of developing a whole network of crypto based platforms with a marketing edge. These include a cryptocurrency-based shopping platform and payment system that will take the message of mass adoption even further.

For further information and comment:

Email:

colin@thecryptomarketingcompany.com

Nathan@thecryptomarketingcompany.com

Web:

www.Cryptoweeklymag.com

www.Thecryptomarketingcompany.com

www.cmccoin.io