McMinn County Man Indicted on Insurance Fraud Charge

McMINN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Riceville man on a charge of insurance fraud.

On July 21, 2020, TBI agents joined deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department in investigating a structure fire on Highway 163 in Riceville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the incident to be an incendiary fire. The investigation further revealed that the property owner, Hughie Hughes, still had in his possession items that were reported to his insurance company as being destroyed in the fire.

On February 15th, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hughie Hughes III (DOB 09/05/1955) with one count of Insurance Fraud over $60,000. He was arrested Monday and booked into the McMinn County Jail on a $40,000 bond.  

