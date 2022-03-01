Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,695 in the last 365 days.

TxDOT Breaks Ground on FM 110 North Project in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – TxDOT was joined by Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, San Marcos mayor Jane Hughson and CAMPO executive director Ashby Johnson to break ground on the FM 110 North project. 

“Today, we celebrate a project that will transform transportation in Hays County,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin district engineer. “This project will complete an east-side loop in San Marcos, providing an alternative to I-35.” 

The $36.5 million FM 110 North project includes a section of new roadway from SH 80 to I-35 with one lane in each direction, 10-foot shoulders and a bridge over SH 21. 

“There were many who doubted this project would ever be built. The first discussions happened in the 1960s,” said Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe. “Nevertheless, we’re here today breaking ground on this fantastic project that will bring so many opportunities to Hays County and the region.” 

Hays County funded project development and right-of-way acquisition, while TxDOT funded construction.

The FM 110 North project is the final of three projects that complete a loop on the east side of San Marcos. 

The contractor is Webber, LLC. 

You just read:

TxDOT Breaks Ground on FM 110 North Project in San Marcos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.