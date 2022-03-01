TxDOT Breaks Ground on FM 110 North Project in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – TxDOT was joined by Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, San Marcos mayor Jane Hughson and CAMPO executive director Ashby Johnson to break ground on the FM 110 North project.

“Today, we celebrate a project that will transform transportation in Hays County,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin district engineer. “This project will complete an east-side loop in San Marcos, providing an alternative to I-35.”

The $36.5 million FM 110 North project includes a section of new roadway from SH 80 to I-35 with one lane in each direction, 10-foot shoulders and a bridge over SH 21.

“There were many who doubted this project would ever be built. The first discussions happened in the 1960s,” said Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe. “Nevertheless, we’re here today breaking ground on this fantastic project that will bring so many opportunities to Hays County and the region.”

Hays County funded project development and right-of-way acquisition, while TxDOT funded construction.

The FM 110 North project is the final of three projects that complete a loop on the east side of San Marcos.

The contractor is Webber, LLC.