"Darkroom" and "GettingPaid.us" appearing on Inland Empire Films StreamingFilmChannel
Festival de Cannes dubbed dysfunctional family thriller Darkroom movie becomes available tonight at the new short film distribution platform Inland Empire Films
I strive to build the world's most artist friendly online short film distribution platform and need your support. It will happen if you just subscribe through a one-time payment for the total year.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its goal to become the world's most artist friendly short film distribution platform, on tonight (3-2-22) at 8:10pm PST the Inland Empire Films (IEF) StreamingFilmChannel March highlighted petite motion picture will become David Schell's Darkroom. DarkroomMovie's plot reveals an overbearing father discovering that his teenage son has transformed the basement of their New York City townhouse into an amateur darkroom. There the boy develops gruesome and voyeuristic images from his late-night crime scene photography. This 9-minute short film stars Lawndon Nc.Abram Grant, Phillip E. Walker and Francine Daniels.
Having to date earned 38+ film festival awards since its South of France worldwide release, where Phillip Walker was a much-involved Short Film Corner participant, "Darkroom" has had great success in the indie film festival circuit. Once its Vietnam, Saigon Underground Festival live and in-person World Premiere screening took place on the day after that glorious French release, this California State University-Long Beach sophomore student assignment has successfully traveled the world's indie film festival circuit through some 35+ Official Selections in more than 19 countries on 6 continents plus 15+ United States. IEF is proud to now make this dynamic work of art available to everyone.
http://InlandEmpireFilms.com is unique in that filmmakers who have works exclusively appearing on this online platform share in the gross income from all new subscriptions. So, when one subscribes at IEF, one is making a donation directly to the artists. As well, all other percentage of IEF new subscription gross income goes to the Hollywood performing artist who started this enterprise because he was uncomfortable with the many online short film streaming platforms who never pay their artists a single penny. "This must sound like the artist activist in me coming out again", says PhilE (stage name), creator of last month's IEF featured film, 2022 Black History Month - a Phillip E. Walker Video Memoir at https://2022BlackHistoryMonth.com.
Also, all artists who have works streaming on the IEF Channel receive 25% of the gross income derived from any new IEF subscriber whom that artist personally encourages to join us. That is like actually being paid to advertise yourself - what a concept.
As well, IEF is unusual in that it focuses an extensive full month of targeted marketing upon each new short film that is added to the Channel. This means that the new IEF subscriber is not overwhelmed by the platform having so many film choices that one cannot even find the movie that brought one to the channel in the first place.
With "Darkroom" being the fourth film added to https://StreamingFilmChannel.com, April's featured film addition will be GettingPaid.us. This is Walker's film directing debut, 50+ award winning short documentary exposé that many Hollywood production employers do not want their potential employees to see. Well, next month the whole world is going to have access to the 411 by simply subscribing to Inland Empire Films.
With a one-time $40.00 payment, IEF subscribers will have access to all 12 of the http://PhillipEWalker.com shorts that are added to the Channel during 2022.
Additional short film marketing programs coming out of the Walker Entertainer Academy (WEA) include:
1. The Juneteenth.Rocks short film competition, where the winning under 16-minute in length film or video on the subject of the USA's new Juneteenth National Holiday will win an award ladened worldwide film festival tour and Inland Empire Films distribution. Plus the winning film's creator will receive an airfare, LAX ground transportation, 3 days and 2 nights of Rancho Cucamonga, Southern California room and board expense paid trip to Hollywood. Competition registration is now being received with a submission fee of only $10.00 throughout March 2022 at https://wfcn.co/festival/juneteenth.
2. The purpose of that trip will be to take part in WEA's 8th annual Indigenous Film Retreats, live and in-person short film marketing exploration days October 8-10, 2022 in Rancho Cucamonga, California USA (40 miles east of downtown LA). For only $15.00 through March 2022, submissions to bring and discuss the marketing of your short film at that gathering can be made at https://wfcn.co/festival/indigenous.
3. Meetup Discussion free interviews of a particular short film production team are held every 1st Friday of each month at http://FirstFridayFilms.com. Those written Discussion chats are edited, then later published as what is often that showcased film's first ever published article.
4. Film Poster Quote single word reviews are available to indie short and feature films at https://wfcn.co/festival/quote. All submitters are accepted for review at a registration fee of only $16.00 for films or videos that are under 16 minutes in length and $32.00 for films which are longer than 16 minutes in length.
5. Additionally, Walker Entertainer Academy's Entertainment and Media Public Relations Agency offers full service, 6-month short film marketing campaigns at a fee that is far less than most indie filmmakers traditionally spend on submission fees alone, which result in numerous film festival rejections. As well, these filmmakers receive no submission fee refunds when rejected. Having secured more than 300 awards for some 20 short film clients since the Pandemic began, Walker Entertainer Academy marketing campaigns guarantee amazing success or your money back at https://StreamingFilmChannel.com/marketing.
Further, http://FilmDeArte.com has just on today agreed to feature the exploration of multiple WEA marketed short films during the month of March. Please stay tuned for that extensive campaign.
Finally, with 61 short film performances under his belt, https://IMDb.me/PhillipEWalker is a prolific Hollywood talent with more than 1168 California performance gigs or worldwide on-screen appearances during his first 6 years in LaLa Land. He will soon be featured dancing in a high visibility internet commercial directed by Courteney Cox. At https://www.instagram.com/p/CaILGg2JgL4/ see the NBC-TV "Friends" Hollywood A-List celebrity learning old school dance moves from Phillip while they each take a commercial work break.
Darkroom (Short Film) - Teaser Trailer