Michigan WIC Program urges families to celebrate a world of flavors during National Nutrition Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 1, 2022

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - In March, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program is joining with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage Michiganders to focus attention on healthful eating during National Nutrition Month. The 2022 theme, Celebrate a World of Flavors, embraces global cultures, cuisines and inclusion and showcases the expertise of registered dietitian/registered dietitian nutritionists (RD/RDNs).

During National Nutrition Month, the Michigan WIC Program encourages everyone to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits they can follow all year long. The Michigan WIC Program suggests seeking the advice of an RD/RDN - the food and nutrition experts who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet people's health goals.

"Celebrate a World of Flavors highlights the unique cultural variety of foods available to people from around the world and the role that dietitians play in helping clients create healthy habits while celebrating their cultural food and heritage," said registered dietitian nutritionist Rahaf al Bochi, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I am excited as we Celebrate a World of Flavors, which is a wonderful opportunity to educate kids and adults on how to eat better by making healthier choices," said Michigan WIC Director Christina Herring-Johnson. "WIC has a phenomenal staff of RD/RDNs ready and willing to assist families discover life-long health and happiness by choosing the foods that will help sustain and give your body the proper nutrients."

RD/RDNs help clients fine-tune traditional recipes, provide alternative cooking methods and other healthful advice for incorporating family-favorite foods into everyday meals.

WIC is a federally funded program that serves low-income women, infants and children up to age five by providing nutritious food, nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support and referrals to health and other services. WIC foods are selected to meet nutrient needs such as calcium, iron, folic acid and vitamins A & C.

To learn more about WIC, visit Michigan.gov/WIC or call 211.

# # #