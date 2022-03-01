Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,720 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Watch Out for QR Code Scams

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Throughout the pandemic, many businesses and services added QR codes to more easily connect consumers to information and links. When scanned with a smart phone, these QR codes take customers to a website. But like all popular technology, scammers have looked to take advantage of QR codes to scam others.

Our office’s federal partners alerted us to criminals using QR code scams to redirect victims to malicious websites designed to steal their information. In this scam, a business’ QR code is replaced with a fraudulent code. The cybercriminal’s code sends users to a fraudulent website that steals victim’s data, installs malware on the device, or asks for a payment that goes to the scammer or the business.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself from QR code scams:

  • After you scan a QR code, check the URL to make sure it looks authentic. Watch out for misspellings or domain names that don’t match the business. Never give our your personal or information unless you’re sure of a website’s authenticity.
  • Make sure the QR code hasn’t been tampered with. In many cases, criminals will use a sticker to put their malicious code on top of the business’ code.
  • Never download an app or software from a QR code.

If you believe you may have been the victim of a QR code scam, contact our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Watch Out for QR Code Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.