LandOpt Landscape Contractors’ 2021 Profits Beat Industry Average by 28%

Lee Greathouse (left) and Will Greathouse (right) received the LandOpt President’s Award at the company’s recent annual meeting.

New President Jim Westover Introduced at Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating profits for landscape contractors who are members of LandOpt exceeded their peers by 28% in 2021, according to a new analysis released at the company’s recent annual meeting and sales bootcamp held on Amelia Island, Florida.

LandOpt helps independent landscape contractors increase profitability, cash flow and revenue through consulting, coaching, training and marketing support. According to the analysis, LandOpt contractors’ operating profits last year averaged 9.76%. By comparison, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, contractors nationwide with 51-100 employees averaged 7.6%. LandOpt contractors in 2021 also beat their own sales goals by 26%, with overall revenues up 42.7%

“Our contractors’ performance in a year marked by labor shortages and supply chain disruptions really shows the value of being part of the LandOpt system,” said Jim Westover, who was appointed president in December. He succeeds Don Evans who served as president for five years. Evans remains a LandOpt board member.

Westover most recently was vice president of Product Development and Sales for Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. While there, he directed a successful growth strategy that included recruiting multiple new franchises. He also assisted existing operators increase their sales and profitability. Jellystone Park consistently achieved record revenues during his tenure.

A two-part growth plan was previewed at the meeting. “Our goal is to grow sales for our contractors and also expand the LandOpt network,” he said. A new website to connect customers with LandOpt contractors is currently being developed. Scheduled to launch later this year, it will bring more value to members as well as channel partners. LandOpt also will expand its use of technology with enhancements to its popular financial planning tool.

Several members were recognized at the meeting, including the Greathouse Company of Nashville, which received the President’s Award. Will and Lee Greathouse were honored for being brand ambassadors, mentoring new contractors, dedication to network sales initiatives and development of network members.



Other award winners:

• Rookie Contractor of the Year – DreamScapes, Acworth, Georgia

• Contractor of the Year – Mahon Property Maintenance, Canton, Ohio

• Rookie Sales Professional of the Year – Josiah Leisher of Eichenlaub, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

• Sales Professional of the Year – Kevin Prall of Eichenlaub, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com.

