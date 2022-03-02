Actor Aaron Anastasi to appear in Carl Weber's The Family Business airing on BET+
Actor Aaron Anastasi plays “Detective Banks,” a seasoned, no-nonsense character, on Season 4 of the popular Carl Weber’s The Family Business airing on BET+.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Aaron Anastasi plays “Detective Banks,” a seasoned, no-nonsense character, on Season 4 of the popular Carl Weber’s The Family Business based on Weber’s New York Times bestselling crime novel series adaptation airing on BET+. The show revolves around the Duncans, an upstanding prominent family in New York who run an exotic car dealership by day, and by night, lead an illicit double life. Unknowingly, Anastasi’s character finds himself embroiled in the Duncan family crime ring.
This high-stakes drama is Anastasi’s first professional detective role and provides an opportunity to flex his acting skills with an accomplished ensemble cast who have been working together since 2018. The cast includes Ernie Hudson who is also an Executive Producer alongside Co-Executive Producers and Showrunners, Carl Weber and Nikaya D. Brown Jones, and Trey Haley, who is also the director.
Anastasi will also be seen this spring playing a Physician in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a mini-series created by Ryan Murphy Productions airing on NETFLIX. In addition, his role as "Lyle” a Hare Krishna on Gaslit, which stars Julia Roberts & Sean Penn, can be seen on STARZ this April.
After shaving his head as an experiment, Anastasi’s career spiked, booking four dramatic roles back-to-back including his appearance as “Adrian” on Marvel's Runaways, as well as, an efficient paramedic on 9-1-1, Bosch, and a recurring role on The Baxters. Aaron Anastasi is repped by BAC Talent and MZA.
For more information on “Carl Weber’s The Family Business, the series, visit BET.com. For more information on Aaron Anastasi, visit his official IMDB acting page imdb.com/name/nm6206729 and www.aaronanastasiactor.com or contact his publicist, Joy A. Kennelly at 310 483-6441.
