Baesler Seeks Grant Applications for Community Learning

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday announced the start of a competition for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLCs) grants for the 2022-23 school year.

The 21st Century CCLCs provide opportunities, outside of regular school hours, for student learning and literacy improvements in reading, mathematics, and other core subjects, as well as programs that complement traditional academic offerings, said Joe Kolosky, director of school approval and opportunity for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Grants of more than $50,000 annually for three years may be available, depending on whether federal funds are provided. The grants may be used to establish new centers or expand existing ones.

Beginning Tuesday, March 8, NDDPI will be accepting grant applications from school districts, regional education associations, consortiums, nonprofits, city or county government agencies, faith-based organizations, institutions of higher education, and for-profit corporations that do not have a 21st CCLC grant at present.

An application form and instructions will be posted on the agency’s WebGrants site on March 8. Applicants should have a WebGrants account and post applications and documents to that site. The deadline for applications is 3 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 25.

Eligible agencies and organizations must provide at least seven hours of programming each week on average. They must collaborate with schools that have a large percentage of students from low-income families. Center services may be provided during the summer.

NDDPI will host a bidders’ workshop at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to take questions and provide information on 21st Century CCLC programs and the grant application process. A recording of the workshop will be posted on the NDDPI website.

Please direct questions to Arlene Wolf, 21st CCLC program administrator, at 701-328-2295, or by email at dpischoolapproval@nd.gov.

