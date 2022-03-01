March 1, 2022 - Office of the Attorney General Announces Participation in 16th Annual Legal Food Frenzy

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN 16TH ANNUAL LEGAL FOOD FRENZY

~ Since this event’s founding in 2007, the legal community has provided almost 20 million pounds of food to Virginia’s food banks ~

RICHMOND, VA -- Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced his office will be participating in the 16th Annual Legal Food Frenzy (LFF) to help raise money for food banks across Virginia.

This initiative will be put on this year by the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, the Virginia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and Virginia's food banks, along with the Office of the Attorney General. The Legal Food Frenzy is a friendly competition between various legal entities in Virginia, to raise money and food for Virginia’s food banks.

The competition is a time-honored tradition amongst the Commonwealth’s legal community, and Attorney General Miyares welcomes law firms, law schools, legal organizations and business attorneys to participate and register. The winner will be honored at an awards reception where they will receive the “AG Cup” as their prize, presented by the Attorney General.

“The Legal Food Frenzy has been a signature fundraising event of Virginia’s legal community for more than 15 years. Since the Virginia OAG launched this statewide effort in 2007, we have provided almost 20 million pounds of food to Virginia’s food banks. It is my honor to continue this important tradition and support the hundreds of thousands of Virginians who struggle with food insecurity,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Registration for the LFF opens today and the competition spans from April 18th-April 29th. Organizations can register HERE on the Legal Food Frenzy Website.

###