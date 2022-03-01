Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,705 in the last 365 days.

Senate Reestablishes Bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus

Harrisburg, PA − March 1, 2022 − A bipartisan group of Pennsylvania senators today announced the reformation of the Senate Fire & EMS (emergency medical services) Caucus to address issues and initiatives that support first responders across the Commonwealth.

The Fire & EMS Caucus will be co-chaired by state Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32), Sen. Katie Muth (D-44) and Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-38).

“I’m thankful to have a group of my colleagues who are willing to sit down, listen and work together to address the issues affecting our fire and EMS providers,” said Stefano. “Our first responders do so much for our communities. It’s important that we provide as much as support as we can so that they can focus on their job.”

The legislators noted that in 2018, the SR 6 Commission produced recommendations to improve fire and EMS in Pennsylvania. Several recommendations from the SR 6 Commission have been implemented but many still require action by the legislative and executive branches.

“Our firefighters and EMS workers – many of whom are volunteers – put their lives on the line and their families on hold to ensure the safety of our communities 24 hours a day, 365 days per year,” Muth said. “The reestablishment of the bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus gives us a real opportunity to make lasting improvements to our policies and programs that support our firefighters and EMS personnel.”

Currently, there are 19 senators who have joined as members of the bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus.

“I came into office as SR6, the latest legislative report on the fiscal health and needs of our first responders, was completed. I have made it a priority to work closely with those EMS agencies and fire departments to understand how the legislature can best support their ongoing efforts through funding and smart legislative solutions,” Williams said. “I’m thrilled to see the reformation of the Fire & EMS Caucus, which will allow for additional focus on the pressing issues facing the first responders who serve our communities every day.”

The Senate Fire & EMS Caucus plans to meet at least quarterly and will advocate for issues of importance to first responders across Pennsylvania.

For more information, go to fireems.pasenategop.com.

###

You just read:

Senate Reestablishes Bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.