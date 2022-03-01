Senate Reestablishes Bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus

Harrisburg, PA − March 1, 2022 − A bipartisan group of Pennsylvania senators today announced the reformation of the Senate Fire & EMS (emergency medical services) Caucus to address issues and initiatives that support first responders across the Commonwealth.

The Fire & EMS Caucus will be co-chaired by state Sen. Pat Stefano (R-32), Sen. Katie Muth (D-44) and Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-38).

“I’m thankful to have a group of my colleagues who are willing to sit down, listen and work together to address the issues affecting our fire and EMS providers,” said Stefano. “Our first responders do so much for our communities. It’s important that we provide as much as support as we can so that they can focus on their job.”

The legislators noted that in 2018, the SR 6 Commission produced recommendations to improve fire and EMS in Pennsylvania. Several recommendations from the SR 6 Commission have been implemented but many still require action by the legislative and executive branches.

“Our firefighters and EMS workers – many of whom are volunteers – put their lives on the line and their families on hold to ensure the safety of our communities 24 hours a day, 365 days per year,” Muth said. “The reestablishment of the bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus gives us a real opportunity to make lasting improvements to our policies and programs that support our firefighters and EMS personnel.”

Currently, there are 19 senators who have joined as members of the bipartisan Fire & EMS Caucus.

“I came into office as SR6, the latest legislative report on the fiscal health and needs of our first responders, was completed. I have made it a priority to work closely with those EMS agencies and fire departments to understand how the legislature can best support their ongoing efforts through funding and smart legislative solutions,” Williams said. “I’m thrilled to see the reformation of the Fire & EMS Caucus, which will allow for additional focus on the pressing issues facing the first responders who serve our communities every day.”

The Senate Fire & EMS Caucus plans to meet at least quarterly and will advocate for issues of importance to first responders across Pennsylvania.

For more information, go to fireems.pasenategop.com.

