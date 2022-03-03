Gemini Risk Partners Aligns with Havoc Shield to Improve Cybersecurity Insurance Carrier Application Acceptance
Law Firm Insurance Broker Offers Cyber Risk Assessments for Proactive Protection and Simplified Cyber application Process
Gemini Risk Partners have been an exceptional partner focused on reducing risk, realizing cybersecurity threats are real, especially for law firms who control a massive amount of IP and customer data”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gemini Risk Partners Principal David Kramer today announced a partnership with Havoc Shield, an insuretech cybersecurity software platform focused on insurance brokers, to offer their Cyber Fitness Assessment and Custom Cybersecurity Program to improve cybersecurity insurance application accuracy for their clients.
— Brian Fritton, Havoc Shield Founder and CEO
The agreement brings together cybersecurity insurance and a proactive cybersecurity risk scorecard to make the process of applying for cybersecurity insurance easier with confidence the questions asked by carriers are complete with assistance from a third-party, Havoc Shield, in this case.
“We’re thrilled to offer our law firm clients this proactive risk assessment to know where they stand against hackers and ransomware,” said David Kramer, Gemini Risk Partners Principal. “Cybersecurity is one of the hottest topics for lawyers with the immense amount of intellectual property and proprietary information they have access to, so making sure they are properly protected while making the cyber insurance application process easier for both sides is why we are partnering with Havoc Shield.”
Customers of Gemini will now be able to answer a few common cybersecurity questionnaires and receive a simplified scorecard of where they may have gaps. Havoc Shield’s Custom Program built specifically for Gemini allows those clients to easily fix those security gaps in the Foundations Platform which is a dozen cybersecurity tools in a singular dashboard.
This risk assessment and remediation toolset gives the attestation and assurance to insurance carriers that insureds have identified and fixed gaps through a third-party cybersecurity organization. As more companies inquire or add cybersecurity policies to their business operations policies, insurance carrier applications have increased in complexity.
“We are excited to partner with Gemini Risk Partners to provide this added-value service to their customers,” said Havoc Shield Founder and CEO, Brian Fritton. “They have been an exceptional partner as their focus is to reduce risk for their clients, so their proactiveness and attention to client needs has been impressive. They realized cybersecurity threats are real, especially for law firms who control a massive amount of IP and customer data that is valuable to hackers.”
Havoc Shield’s Cyber Fitness Assessment tool aligns to cybersecurity insurance carrier applications, creating a simplified way to determine if the company filling it out has the proper risk mitigations steps in place through a scorecard highlighting gaps in their cybersecurity posture. Those gaps can be mitigated by using Havoc Shield’s all-in-one Foundations Platform to set up steps like Multi-Factor Authentication, conduct vulnerability scans, install best-in-class antivirus and patching software, distribute cyber policies and more.
Their Custom Cybersecurity Program maps the individual insurance carrier requirements to the specific modules in the Foundations platform, helping to “do the homework” to get application answers to a “Yes” helping to reduce the time needed for brokers to educate and walk through the app with insureds. This also delivers a more complete application when submitting to carriers for coverage approval. To learn about these products, visit havocshield.com/brokers.
About Gemini Risk Partners
Gemini Risk Partners specializes in brokering professional liability insurance and cyber liability insurance and providing risk management and claims advocacy to law firms. Gemini’s principals, Theo Nittis and David Kramer are former practicing attorneys. Gemini’s law firm clients range in size from solo attorneys to AmLaw 200 law firms and span the entire United States. To learn more, visit geminiriskpartners.com.
About Havoc Shield
Havoc Shield offers small business cybersecurity from “Plan to Proof” by helping organizations establish best-in-class policies and plans, implementing all of the necessary processes and tools through an all-in-one cybersecurity platform. This core suite of tools includes vulnerability scanning, password management, infosec policies, and more providing evidence-based audits and attestation materials to empower clients to illustrate their robust cybersecurity posture to partners, customers, and other stakeholders. Aligning these gaps to insurance broker clients helps more policies to be written, provides more robust security setups for agency clients and can help reduce cybersecurity claims. To learn more about Havoc Shield, visit havcoshield.com.
Charlie Riley
Havoc Shield
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn