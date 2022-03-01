DHHL News Release: Chair Ailā Statement on passing of former Hawaiian Homes Commissioner

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. has issued a statement on the passing of Richard Nelson III, a former Hawaiian Homes Commissioner for West Hawai‘i.

“I would like to extend our aloha and condolences to the ‘ohana of Richard “Dickie” Nelson in their time of loss.

His bold actions as a commissioner and an advocate have profoundly affected the implementation of Prince Kūhiō’s vision.

In 2007, Nelson and five other native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act filed suit against the State of Hawai‘i for failing to sufficiently fund the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands as mandated by article XII, section 1 of the Hawaii Constitution.

The lawsuit raised the awareness of DHHL’s funding shortfalls, and beneficiaries of the Act will feel its impact for many years to come.”

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

[email protected]

Cedric R. Duarte

Information & Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

91-5420 Kapolei Parkway

Kapolei, HawaiI 96707

Phone: 808-620-9591

Mobile: 808-342-0873

Email: [email protected]