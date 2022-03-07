Exigent Technologies Acquires LA-based MSP REALTIME Technologies
Owner Rudy Ordaz to join Exigent organization as VP, Strategic Business Development
Rudy and his team have built an impressive IT services company and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our organization”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a full-service IT services firm that delivers high-performance technology to organizations in a wide range of industries, has acquired West Coast managed services provider (MSP) REALTIME Technologies. With offices in both Los Angeles, CA, and Denver, CO, REALTIME Technologies is a full-service MSP focused in the retail, healthcare, legal, government, and media/entertainment sectors.
This acquisition allows Exigent to greatly expand its geographic reach, providing the New Jersey-based IT services firm with the ability to service and support West Coast clients. With the acquisition finalized, owner Rudy Ordaz will become a shareholder in Exigent and join the leadership team as VP, Strategic Business Development. The entire REALTIME team will remain intact.
“Rudy and his team have built an impressive IT services company and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to our organization,” said Daniel J. Haurey, president and founder of Exigent. “We expect his experience and expertise to add immediate value to our distinguished leadership team.”
Built on the same consultative business philosophy as Exigent, REALTIME Technologies prides itself in approaching each customer engagement with fresh eyes. While the MSP offers a full suite of IT services, including 24/7 monitoring and support, data backup and disaster recovery, virtualization, private and public cloud services, hosted VOIP, and cybersecurity, its true value lies in its virtual CTO approach. The company’s mission focuses on proactive, innovative, custom solutions unique to the individual needs of each client.
“Our approach to managed IT services aligns perfectly with the approach Exigent has used for decades, and I look forward to working within that organization to provide even more value to our existing customers, and our new customers,” said Ordaz. “I am also excited to join such an experienced and forward-thinking leadership team and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the organization.”
“For Exigent, this acquisition brings the opportunity to have boots on the ground in an expanded geographic area, and to enhance REALTIME’s service offering in California and Colorado with the same world-class IT services that have made us so successful here on the East Coast,” added Haurey. “We’re thrilled about the potential of these combined businesses.”
About Exigent Technologies
Exigent Technologies LLC is a full-service information technology consulting firm that implements and maintains high-performance IT systems for small and medium-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. Established in 1997, Exigent brings proven experience and expertise to every engagement and differentiates itself on integrity, responsiveness, and exceptional customer care.
For more information about Exigent Technologies, visit www.exigent.net; call 1.877.EXIGENT; or email contact@exigent.net
About REALTIME Technologies
REALTIME Technologies is a Managed Service Provider supporting clients in numerous verticals including retail, medical and law practices, and local government, as well as the media and entertainment sectors in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Founded by Rudy Ordaz, REALTIME is a one-stop shop for all B2B IT support services.
Daniel J. Haurey Jr.
Exigent Technologies LLC
+1 973-770-0500
email us here