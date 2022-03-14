ENTER THE WORLD OF THE MERRICK STONES WITH AMELIA IVES DEBUT FANTASY NOVEL, “THE WAYWARD THIEF”

Featured: The Wayward Thief Official Book Cover. PC: Jelena Gajic. Featured: Musician-Turned-Author Amelia Ives. PC: Emma Madro.

Writing books is one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had. How lucky that I get to create these fantasy worlds with characters I love for others to connect with? It’s pure magic.” — Amelia Ives

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musician-turned-author Amelia Ives welcomes readers into the realm of The Merrick Stones with her debut coming-of-age fantasy novel, The Wayward Thief. In this thrilling first installment of 5 books, readers are introduced to Maeve–a woman whose quiet life becomes tumultuous when she encounters the magic stealing, lawbreaker on the run, Tristan. The Wayward Thief was also amongst the Top 100 for “Gaslamp Fantasy” on Amazon and is perfect for fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas & The Clockwork Angel by Cassandra Clare.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

“Using magic is a death sentence, so she’s never touched it—until now.

Maeve’s quiet life is thrown into danger when she helps Tristan. He’s lost, injured, and has just stolen magic from the capital. He is determined to bring down the regime and topple a thousand years of oppressive rule, but at what cost?

Maeve has no choice but to join him when a bounty is put on her head for aiding a criminal. Now, the two must travel cross country to a rebel base for protection. But Maeve is sorely out of her element, and Tristan seems to have more secrets than answers.

With the military hot on their trail, the two must keep each other alive long enough to get to the base. Easier said than done when both magic and mysterious boys become tempting. But magic is dangerous and forbidden, and if it doesn’t undo Maeve first, Tristan just might.”

PRAISE FOR THE WAYWARD THIEF

“I absolutely loved the first book of the Merrick Stones series and can’t wait to see where the story goes. The characters are so well written and have really relatable flaws that you become emotionally invested in them and want them to succeed and be safe. The storyline is interesting and there are some great unexpected twists. If you love fantasy, adventure and epic quests then I highly recommend this book.”

-Samantha Wood, Book Blogger

“The Wayward Thief”

By Amelia Ives

Released Jan 16th, 2022

Paperback | 5.2in x 8in | 362 pages | ISBN 978-1777853303

E-Book | ISBN 978-1777853303

Available on Amazon and Amazon Kindle



ABOUT THE AUTHOR- AMELIA IVES

Amelia Ives is a Canadian musician-turned-author hailing from Calgary, Alberta.

When Ives was 16 years old, her parents went through a divorce and her mother was diagnosed with cancer. During this time, Ives also struggled with an anxiety disorder. Feeling like her life was spiralling out of control, she turned to fan fiction to help her cope. As she explains, “I read anything and everything I could get my desperate hands on before I started writing my own fan fiction. That became my crutch, a playing ground that taught me the building blocks of being a good storyteller. I still use my words today to reflect on that time a lot, grateful I had stories of strong characters to pull me through.” Now years later, her love of storytelling has finally translated over to a proper series: The Merrick Stones. Her debut release and the first installment in this coming-of-age fantasy series, The Wayward Thief, was also amongst the Top 100 for “Gaslamp Fantasy” on Amazon.

When she's not writing, you can find her releasing music under her band ATLANTICA. She also enjoys all things nerdy. Her favourite past times include bingeing Marvel movies, watching TikToks, and dreaming about living in a country where it doesn’t snow eight months of the year.

