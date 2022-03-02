Statement on Russian C2 Targeting by Brig Gen (R) Scott Bethel, Putin Expert and Former NATO Chief Targeteer

Founder and CEO of Integrity ISR, Brigadier General Scott Bethel (USAF Ret.)

The goal of the Russian military’s upcoming attack on critical communications architecture is to deny access to command and control infrastructure.” — Brigadier General Scott Bethel (USAF, Ret.)

SPRING BRANCH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brigadier Gen (R) Scott Bethel released the following statement regarding ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Gen Bethel is a retired air force intelligence officer and targeteer and expert on Russian President Putin.

“The goal of the Russian military’s upcoming attack on critical communications architecture is to deny access to command and control infrastructure, making it difficult for President Zelenskyy, senior military leaders, and local commanders to give direction and sustain control of the disparate, loosely organized Ukrainian forces. Radio and TV coverage will likely be affected, inhibiting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s ability to motivate both Ukrainian and world citizens to support Ukrainian operations.

President Putin was hesitant to target these systems until now so his forces could exploit them once they gained control. Putin made a calculated risk that destroying the Ukrainian command and control infrastructure and, more personally, halting Zelenskyy’s messaging was more important than allowing his forces access to these critical communications systems.

However, the disruption of traditional communications systems, while certainly challenging, may not have the effect on Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian forces that it would have had earlier in the invasion. Elon Musk’s deployment of Starlink into Ukraine provides an alternative that does not rely on traditional relay towers. The Ukrainians could also use line of sight UHF (where two antennas must be seen by each other) and other mobile communication architecture. Temporary relay sites will become immediate targets, so the Ukrainians will have to be careful where they are deployed. The Russians have demonstrated that they have no compulsion about destroying targets that are near civilian no-target zones.

Additionally, local control of Ukrainian forces may further blunt the impact as operational decisions are made autonomously. If Ukraine continues to stop or significantly hinder the progress of Russian forces, Russia will likely begin to target other critical infrastructure, including electrical power generation, refinery, storage, and transportation of petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) to disrupt the field of forces ability to mass, resupply, or conduct coordinated operations and resupply.”

About Brig Gen Bethel:

At the time of his retirement, Gen Bethel was the Vice Commander of the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Agency and the USAF Senior Targeteer. Gen Bethel deployed in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Operation Desert Storm, and Kosovo. In Kosovo, he served as NATO’s Chief Targeteer and leader on the Munitions Effectiveness Teams, where he provided in-depth analysis of the selection and success of the bombing campaigns. As Multi-National Force Iraq Chief of Intelligence Collection, he drove the targeting cycle for precision munitions and ensured pinpoint accuracy for both Iraqi military and insurgent sites.

A ground combat veteran in Operations Desert Storm, Operation Allied Force, and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Gen Bethel was teamed with Special Operations, Army and US Marine forces, where he worked to establish ground link communications, engaging in multiple firefights with the enemy and even having his vehicle hit by an IED.

Gen Bethel is currently the Founder and CEO of Integrity ISR, a company that provides C4ISR and Space strategy, training, and operations for the US government and foreign partners.

Gen Bethel is also an Adjunct Professor at Angelo State University and serves on numerous Academic and Professional Boards. He holds a master’s degree in strategic intelligence from the Defense Intelligence College and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Northern Illinois University. He also was a national security fellow at Boston University. He also authored the book "Vladmirovich Putin and Russian Foreign Policy for a New Millennium: A New Approach."

About Integrity ISR:

Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR and Space strategy, training, and operations that enable ISR and space personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Our number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. www.integrityisr.com