Fishing Forecasts for Georgia Rivers and Reservoirs Updated

Anglers, the weather will eventually warm up so be sure to start planning those upcoming fishing trips.

To get you prepared, Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) fisheries biologists and technicians have updated the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers for 2022, and they are available in one convenient location at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

“If you want to find some of the best information about fishing specific water bodies, you need to check out these forecasts,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “These forecasts provide information, such as best bets, technique tips and more and are each connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.” Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Big Haynes (Randy Poynter), Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.

Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.

For even more fishing tips, be sure to check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing/.

Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation! Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

